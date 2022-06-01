Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?
Ward 52 on the edge of the West Rand and in a mining area has drawn many political campaigns from some of the largest party representatives in the past.
As South Africa’s general elections approach in 2024, Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested ward 52 in Soweto.
Sussman explains how the 2021 local government elections spotlighted a neck-and-neck race between opposition parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters and Action SA, for the number two spot for control of the ward.
The EFF prevailed while on the second ballet, the proportional ballet Action SA actually beat the EFF, so its a fascinating ward, lots of bragging right.Wayne Sussman, Daily Maverick
In comparison to the rest of the country, the lack of ANC canvassing in ward is what makes it stand out.
When speaking to locals in the area it was apparent that no national or provincial ANC representative had been seen as yet, says Sussman.
The elections analyst says despite the national party's tepid approach to the by-elections and internal politics they have always presented a united front when it comes to conquering elections in the past.
This is something which isn't happening in other parts of the country but it is happening, has been happening in Soweto where its just been a low-key, tepid campaign from the ANC and the results are going to be interesting.Wayne Sussman, Daily Maverick
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist, says the lack of ANC turn out makes sense as it is currently snowed in with the amount of conferences they are attending.
It is of no surprise they are not in Soweto as they are preparing for a regional conference this weekend, says Madia.
The ANC's regional conferences, they've got Nasrec to worry about, they are worrying over the resources they still have, the little resources we still have in the country. We have seen it everywhere that fight still takes precedence over a lot of things.Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News
Listen to the full audio below
This article first appeared on 702 : Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?
More from Politics
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert
Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent record of South Africa’s mineral rights and the development cadastral system.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's bruising battle for control.Read More
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.Read More
What happened to the R10m Mandela statue in Galeshewe?
Lester Kiewit speaks to activist Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse to find out more.Read More
More people trust big business above government - global survey
Ray White talks to Sharmla Chetty (CEO, Duke Corporate Education) about the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.Read More
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine
Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show.Read More
WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?
Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.Read More