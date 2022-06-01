Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?





Ward 52 on the edge of the West Rand and in a mining area has drawn many political campaigns from some of the largest party representatives in the past.

As South Africa’s general elections approach in 2024, Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested ward 52 in Soweto.

Sussman explains how the 2021 local government elections spotlighted a neck-and-neck race between opposition parties, the Economic Freedom Fighters and Action SA, for the number two spot for control of the ward.

The EFF prevailed while on the second ballet, the proportional ballet Action SA actually beat the EFF, so its a fascinating ward, lots of bragging right. Wayne Sussman, Daily Maverick

In comparison to the rest of the country, the lack of ANC canvassing in ward is what makes it stand out.

When speaking to locals in the area it was apparent that no national or provincial ANC representative had been seen as yet, says Sussman.

The elections analyst says despite the national party's tepid approach to the by-elections and internal politics they have always presented a united front when it comes to conquering elections in the past.

This is something which isn't happening in other parts of the country but it is happening, has been happening in Soweto where its just been a low-key, tepid campaign from the ANC and the results are going to be interesting. Wayne Sussman, Daily Maverick

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist, says the lack of ANC turn out makes sense as it is currently snowed in with the amount of conferences they are attending.

It is of no surprise they are not in Soweto as they are preparing for a regional conference this weekend, says Madia.

The ANC's regional conferences, they've got Nasrec to worry about, they are worrying over the resources they still have, the little resources we still have in the country. We have seen it everywhere that fight still takes precedence over a lot of things. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News

