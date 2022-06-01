[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
CAPE TOWN - A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.
Another man escaped the incident with minor injuries.
The accident happened on the R44 that connects Stellenbosch and Somerset West.
ER24’s Western Cape Fire and Metro Rescue rushed to the scene.
Spokesperson Russel Meiring said no fatalities had been recorded.
#LightAircraftCrash Watch - Moments before the crash on the R44 that connects Stellenbosch and Somerset West. pic.twitter.com/1UOp17PTpq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2022
#LightAircraftCrash Two men have been injured after their light aircraft crashed on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand earlier today. KB Image : ER24 pic.twitter.com/TRkTf1jr9t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : [VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
Source : @ER24EMS/Twitter
More from Local
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.Read More
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture
The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.Read More
Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights.Read More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More