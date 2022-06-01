



CAPE TOWN - A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.

Another man escaped the incident with minor injuries.

The accident happened on the R44 that connects Stellenbosch and Somerset West.

ER24’s Western Cape Fire and Metro Rescue rushed to the scene.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said no fatalities had been recorded.

#LightAircraftCrash Watch - Moments before the crash on the R44 that connects Stellenbosch and Somerset West. pic.twitter.com/1UOp17PTpq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2022

#LightAircraftCrash Two men have been injured after their light aircraft crashed on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand earlier today. KB Image : ER24 pic.twitter.com/TRkTf1jr9t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : [VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44