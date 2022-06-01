Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
South Africa's Climate Change Bill is wholly inadequate when it comes to enforcement and compliance provisions, charges Just Share.
The non-profit shareholder activism organisation says these would not ensure the country plays its part in limiting global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible.
Just Share has submitted comments to the responsible committee (Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries).
The Bill was tabled in Parliament in February and was open for public comment until 27 May.
Just Share highlights the fact that the legislation provides for only a single criminal offence.
... the failure by an emitter allocated a carbon budget (which prescribes the maximum amount of GHG emissions it may emit), to provide the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries with a GHG mitigation plan (which sets out how the emitter will comply with that carbon budget).Just Share statement
To have any prospect of fulfilling its objective says Just Share, the Bill "must identify additional violations and provide for more - and more significant – penalties for noncompliance".
Visit the CER website for #ClimateChangeBill resources such as factsheets, social media material, and webinar recordings.— Centre for Environmental Rights (@CentreEnvRights) May 17, 2022
Get familiar with the contents of the bill ahead of the comments deadline, 27 May 2022.https://t.co/f8Sc7pSJL7 pic.twitter.com/rQK5DbBV7J
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.
Hugo says there are a number of very worrying issues with the Bill.
Firstly, this is massively overdue, enormously important legislation... It's supposed to regulate how we limit our quite significant GHG emissions and how we adapt to climate change impact.Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
One of the important failures in the current version of the Bill is the absolute dearth of meaningful measures to ensure accountability for the companies that contribute significantly to, and worsen the impact of climate change.Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Hugo says it's clear that voluntary measures from government and companies globally to reduce GHG emissions with no penalties - if any - for excessive emissions, are not helping.
She explains that the only offence contained in South Africa's bill concerns a failure to submit a GHG mitigation plan.
The failure to implement the plan is not penalised, which creates the really bizarre result that simple submission is good enough and nor is there any penalty attached to a failure to report, to monitor or to remedy noncompliance with the plan.Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Importantly, says Hugo, there is also no penalty for exceeding your carbon budget.
In an earlier version of the Bill that was a criminal offence... and in the most recent one it attracted a higher carbon tax rate... This isn't in the current version of the Bill and there's no public explanation for this omission.Robyn Hugo, Director: Climate Change Engagement - Just Share
Listen to Hugo's powerful argument on The Money Show:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/01/22/22/21/the-eleventh-hour-1156792960720.jpg
More from Business
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Love is a four-letter word, so is data
Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generationsRead More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Local
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.Read More
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture
The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.Read More
[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.Read More
Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights.Read More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
Bye bye long queues at Home Affairs, new online booking is here
Deputy director-general for policy Thulani Mavuso tells Bongani Bingwa that the system will be used for ID and passport applications.Read More
Has overexposure to violence desensitised us to the suffering of children?
John Maytham spoke to co-director of the Institute for Life Course Health Research in the Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University, Professor Mark Tomlinson, about child protection.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
More from Opinion
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.Read More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More