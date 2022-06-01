Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

Government is considering ANOTHER levy on motorists

1 June 2022 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Department of Transport
Motoring
Fuel levy
Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ernest Page
Transport Policy White Paper
traffic management levy

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

The government is considering yet another levy on motorists.

The Department of Transport in its latest Transport Policy White Paper proposes a “traffic management levy”.

© sifotography/123rf.com

RELATED: How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

“They want to track fines better,” says motoring journalist Ernest Page.

“They want to make sure the money goes into a central location."

Page says the levy could be added to motorists’ licence fees, or it could be added to fuel prices.

“I doubt this will go unopposed,” reassures Page.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Page (scroll up to listen).

Click here for 1000s of articles on saving money.




