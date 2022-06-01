Government is considering ANOTHER levy on motorists





The government is considering yet another levy on motorists.

The Department of Transport in its latest Transport Policy White Paper proposes a “traffic management levy”.

“They want to track fines better,” says motoring journalist Ernest Page.

“They want to make sure the money goes into a central location."

Page says the levy could be added to motorists’ licence fees, or it could be added to fuel prices.

“I doubt this will go unopposed,” reassures Page.

