Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
It remains hard for most men to talk about their feelings.
“It’s how boys and men are raised and socialised,” says psychologist Leepile Thebe.
Much stigma still exists around the discussion of men’s mental health and there is a disconnect between the perception of a man as breadwinner and a man able to show vulnerability, says Thebe.
“A man and a woman both have similar experiences,” he says.
“Men should be able to cry and express their feelings.”
RELATED: Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims
Thebe says that when he sees men at his practice, they often tell him someone else sent them.
“There is shame talking about their difficulties. You’re allowed to talk about your vulnerabilities. You’re allowed to express what you’re going through.”
Most men struggle with difficult emotions such as sadness, says Thebe. “It’s easier to lean towards anger and aggression. That’s how they’re socialised.”
Africa Melane interviewed Thebe (scroll up to listen).
Click here for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group website – or call them at 0800 21 22 23.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134258127_reflection-of-bearded-man-in-a-dark-holding-his-head-with-his-hands-with-painful-expression-on-his-f.html?vti=lwgzs0290ra7tte93h-1-65
More from Lifestyle
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Genadendal was a refuge for colonial slaves,' says former museum director
Lester Kiewit speaks to Genadendal Mission Museum's former director, Dr Isaac Balie.Read More
CT wine farm joins project to repopulate rare quagga species
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eben Olderwagen from Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West about its ambitious quagga project.Read More
Has social media become an 'echo chamber' of like-mindedness?
John Maytham talks to journalist Mathew Blackman about voices in the digital age and what that means about the discourse and debates that constantly hang out on social media.Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Famous Brands: Headline earnings up 500% y/y 'but still not out of the woods'
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Mugg & Bean...) full-year results.Read More
Continued fuel levy relief eases Wed price hike, but brace for more to come
The Money Show interviews Avhapfani Tshifularo (Executive Director, SA Petroleum Industry Association) and the AA's Layton Beard.Read More
[PHOTOS] No longer a slippery slope - volunteers build ladder on Corridor Ravine
This hiking trail that offers spectacular views from the 12 Apostles gets a much-needed ladder to assist hikers.Read More
Help us feed a hungry child – we know money is tight
Pippa Hudson interviews Darren “Whackhead” Simpson.Read More
More from Opinion
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
Standard insurance car hire perk is 30 days, but car repairs are taking longer
Supply chain and related problems are also slowing down availability of car parts, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames
Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.Read More