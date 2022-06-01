Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings





It remains hard for most men to talk about their feelings.

“It’s how boys and men are raised and socialised,” says psychologist Leepile Thebe.

Much stigma still exists around the discussion of men’s mental health and there is a disconnect between the perception of a man as breadwinner and a man able to show vulnerability, says Thebe.

“A man and a woman both have similar experiences,” he says.

“Men should be able to cry and express their feelings.”

Men have feelings too. © marinazg/123rf.com

RELATED: Liberty records dramatic increase in mental health claims

Thebe says that when he sees men at his practice, they often tell him someone else sent them.

“There is shame talking about their difficulties. You’re allowed to talk about your vulnerabilities. You’re allowed to express what you’re going through.”

Most men struggle with difficult emotions such as sadness, says Thebe. “It’s easier to lean towards anger and aggression. That’s how they’re socialised.”

Africa Melane interviewed Thebe (scroll up to listen).

Click here for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group website – or call them at 0800 21 22 23.