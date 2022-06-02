Removing alien vegetation can save Cape Town R2m a year, says researcher





Agricultural Research Council senior researcher, Dr Alanna Rebelo, joins John Maytham on how the removal of alien vegetation can significantly save water and money.

The research was done through fine-scale, detailed models designed to estimate how alien trees affect streamflow in four small mountain catchments above some of Cape Town’s major dams. It also used satellite imagery to input accurate information on the types of alien trees and where they are.

Rebelo's hydrological study found that mature invasive alien trees can increase streamflow from between 15% and 30%.

If we cleared the current levels of invasion just above the Berg River Dam and it's currently about 9% invaded it [water supply] could increase to about 1% and this doesn't sound like a lot but this would mean an increase in annual volume of about as much as 150 million cubic metres or 4.1 million litres a day. Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council

Rebelo says that in situations where Cape Town faces water insecurity, conserving the water lost to alien plant invasion becomes very important.

The researcher says that attending to the rate of alien invasion before the problem becomes bigger is a way of safeguarding Cape Town's water supply for the future.

In reference to Cape Town's water strategy, dissemination costs the city R9/kilolitres of water or R2 million per annum.

If invasion of the Overberg river escalates, costs of sourcing alternative water sources could increase to R40 million a year, says Rebelo.