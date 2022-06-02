Removing alien vegetation can save Cape Town R2m a year, says researcher
Agricultural Research Council senior researcher, Dr Alanna Rebelo, joins John Maytham on how the removal of alien vegetation can significantly save water and money.
The research was done through fine-scale, detailed models designed to estimate how alien trees affect streamflow in four small mountain catchments above some of Cape Town’s major dams. It also used satellite imagery to input accurate information on the types of alien trees and where they are.
Rebelo's hydrological study found that mature invasive alien trees can increase streamflow from between 15% and 30%.
If we cleared the current levels of invasion just above the Berg River Dam and it's currently about 9% invaded it [water supply] could increase to about 1% and this doesn't sound like a lot but this would mean an increase in annual volume of about as much as 150 million cubic metres or 4.1 million litres a day.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council
Rebelo says that in situations where Cape Town faces water insecurity, conserving the water lost to alien plant invasion becomes very important.
The researcher says that attending to the rate of alien invasion before the problem becomes bigger is a way of safeguarding Cape Town's water supply for the future.
In reference to Cape Town's water strategy, dissemination costs the city R9/kilolitres of water or R2 million per annum.
If invasion of the Overberg river escalates, costs of sourcing alternative water sources could increase to R40 million a year, says Rebelo.
With alien trees, it's never just about what it's doing now, it's about risk to the future and I think this is where the real concern lies.Dr Alanna Rebelo, Senior researcher - Agricultural Research Council
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Local
In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch, about this bill.Read More
Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims
Arthur Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.Read More
New code expands workplace harassment to include GBV, racism and bullying
John Maytham speaks to employment and labour law specialist, Joani van Vuuren, about the more expansive and inclusive harassment code that was recently introduced.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Kfm's 'Feeding Our Future' raises more than R18m to feed children at risk
The 'Feeding Our Future' radiothon closed at 6 pm on Wednesday after setting an initial goal of R8 million when it kicked off at 6 am that morning.Read More
Thank you SA, you made history! And you can still be part of #FeedingOurFuture
The Kfm 94.5 'Feeding Our Future' Radiothon has been a groundbreaking success with the R8 million target being surpassed in just 6 hours.Read More
[VIDEO] Dramatic moment for WC motorists as light aircraft crashes on R44
A light aircraft passenger has sustained serious injuries after the aeroplane they were in plunged to the ground.Read More
Comair was trying to gather enough revenue with 30% discount - Expert
Mandy Weiner speaks to aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele about Comair suspending its Kulula and British Airways flights.Read More