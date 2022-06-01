PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Unit 4 of Kusile power station officially joins Eskom’s commercial fleet
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Co-Director at African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) Centre of Excellence in Energy
Today at 05:46
Unroadworthy vehicles resulting in accident
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stan Bezuidenhout - Managing Director & Crash Specialist, at IBF Investigations International
Today at 06:10
Ex spy boss Fraser drops bombshell with charges against Ramaphosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 06:25
Deaf child is going blind, requires bilateral cochlear implant
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr André van Straten - ENT Specialist at Tygerberg Hospital Cochlear Implant Unit
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: New Gen Z apps
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Communities on the edge: Parkwood mob killed innocent man
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Reagen Allen - Community Safety MEC
Today at 07:20
DOJ: Inquest into death of anti apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron to be reopened
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Muhammad Haron | Son of Imam Abdullah Haron and Professor of theology at University of Botswana
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Power Spot: What exactly is the problem at Eskom? Maintenance issues or a poorly skilled labor force?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamil Ismail - Director and author of the report “Shedding light on Eskom” at Primaresearch
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Consumer commission on Comair sale on flights hours before grounding
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pheto Ntaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Parkwood mob justice: community spokesperson and e-hailers association responds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siyabonga Hlabisa - Spokesperson at Cape Town Drivers Association
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
State of the Middle Class in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brandon De Kock
Today at 10:30
'Don't stop the Public Employment Program tackling homelessness in Cape Town.'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Nigerians in Cape Town: This our home, no matter what people think of us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?

1 June 2022 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Glenn Orsmond
corporate governance
Institute of Directors in Southern Africa
Parmi Natesan
IoDSA
Comair ticket sale

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).

Corporate governance is in the spotlight after the chain of events that saw Comair announce the suspension of British Airways (BA) and Kulula flights on Wednesday.

People had spent the previous day snapping up discounted flight tickets, only to be left in the lurch.

RELATED: Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital

Earlier, Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond told Bruce Whitfield that the sale had in no way been a bid to raise capital in the face of a sudden cash crunch.

The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) released a statement as furious would-be travellers vented their frustration on social media.

"Comair has aggravated one of its most important stakeholder groups - its clients - and if it does return to service, the board will have its work cut out to repair a severely damaged reputation alongside all the other challenges it faces."

Image by PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay

Whitfield interviews IoDSA CEO Parmi Natesan.

While she got the sense from social media that people felt the flight sale was a quick trick to make some money before the suspension, Natesan believes that is a less likely scenario.

You would accuse them of being fraudulent [if you suggested they'd done this deliberately]... and that would be to impinge on the integrity of a room of respected individuals. From that perspective it would be commercial suicide from every single member of that board to have made a decision like that.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I think it's probably more a case of things were happening at board level, and then different things were happening at operational level and operations were just continuing with their sales and marketing plans as if everything was normal.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa

One has to question whether there was sufficient coordination, communication, integration between what was happening at board level and what was happening at operational level.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa

Events such as these always have a reputational impact says Natesan, and while it is very hard to regain trust, it's not impossible.

Perception is critical comments Whitfield, particularly in something like the airline industry.

They do have 40% of the capacity of South Africa's airline market in terms of the BA and Kulula brands, but a lot of people have been put of flying with them.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

And the financial stability that's required is probably more than just short-term, there needs to be a long-term sustainable view on how to get things back on track so that this doesn't repeat itself.

Parmi Natesan, CEO - Institute of Directors in Southern Africa

Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:




