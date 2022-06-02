Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:45
Parkwood mob justice: community spokesperson & CT driver's association responds
Guests
Siyabonga Hlabisa - Spokesperson at Cape Town Drivers Association
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
State of the Middle Class in South Africa
Guests
Brandon De Kock
Today at 10:30
'Don't stop the Public Employment Program tackling homelessness in Cape Town.'
Guests
Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt - Director at U-Turn
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Nigerians in Cape Town: This our home, no matter what people think of us
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - LPG Gas installations in the home
Guests
Ruan Smit
In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert

2 June 2022 8:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Robbery
Murder
Rape
Parliament
DNA Bill
serial offenders

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch, about this bill.

Various stakeholders say the new DNA Bill is the answer to solving some cold cases and prosecuting the perpetrators.

Parliament is backing the Bill and says it will go a long way in addressing sample backlogs.

The rate of recidivism in South Africa is one of the highest globally, which means convicted criminals are more likely to be involved in crime than the general population.

The bill will require that DNA samples for schedule 8 criminal offences which include murder, rape, robbery, human trafficking, sexual offences and Culpable homicide are taken and stored in a database.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch about this bill.

A DNA database is an amazing methodology to identify serial offenders even when you don't have a suspect. If you collect the evidence from a crime scene and you are putting that DNA profile from the evidence that you have collected into the database, you can actually see that the same person has been perpetrating the crime.

Dr Vanessa Lynch, Director - DNA for Africa

If you arrest somebody later even for an unrelated crime and put that profile on the DNA database, it will link that person to all other cases where DNA had been collected. In a country where we have serial offenders, it is an incredible way of identifying almost unrelated cases or serial offenders.

Dr Vanessa Lynch, Director - DNA for Africa

Listen to the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 702 : In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert




