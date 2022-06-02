Streaming issues? Report here
Help give Ezra the gift of hearing

2 June 2022 9:55 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Tygerberg Hospital
Blind
Cochlear Implant
deaf

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr André van Straten, ENT Specialist at the Tygerberg Hospital Cochlear Implant Unit, about the case of a young patient who is not only deaf, but is becoming blind as a result of Retinitis Pigmentosa. He needs a bilateral cochlear implant to help him hear. 
Copyright: abhijith3747/123rf

-Financial support needed for a deaf patient who is becoming blind

-The patient needs a bilateral cochlear implant

-The implantation of a cochlear device is extremely costly

There's a desperate plea to raise funds to cover the medical costs of a Cape Town child who is deaf, but now losing his sight. The young boy is a patient at the Tygerberg Hospital cochlear implant unit and is in need of a bilateral cochlear implant.

"Ezra" suffers from Usher syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects both hearing and vision. This disease causes retinitis pigmentosa, which leads to visual impairment. Doctors believe he will be blind by his teenage years.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr André van Straten, an ENT specialist at the Tygerberg Hospital cochlear implant unit, about the case.

Unfortunately, he has a medical aid that will only pay for one device. It's quite expensive so we're trying to raise funds to pay for the second one.

Dr André van Straten, ENT specialist - Tygerberg Hospital cochlear implant unit

Having both an audio and visual impairment presents unique challenges for any individual, more so for children.

To hear which side a motor vehicle is coming from to cross the street or to hear when someone is calling you is important. So it's difficult if you only have one cochlear implant as you will struggle to orientate to sound. You need both ears to hear well.

Dr André van Straten, ENT specialist - Tygerberg Hospital cochlear implant unit

Installing a cochlear implant can make a world of difference to a child's life. Not only does the implant give a child the gift of hearing, but also improves their language and communication skills.

The implantation of one cochlear implant can cost an average of R280 000 and above, barring other medical costs. The challenge for patients on medical aid is that most medical insurance companies partially cover implants in their funding policies. This leaves families in financial difficulty in raising the outstanding monies needed for the procedure.

The public can support this initiative through the Hear Always Foundation Trust. Contact janetvangraan@gmail.com for more information.

Bank details: Hear Always Foundation Trust (HAFT) Standard Bank, Trust account number: 411351605. Branch code: 012645 Swift code: SBZAZAJJ. Reference: TBH+Ezra

Scroll up for the interview.




