Gen Z apps changing how we look at mental health

We all know Tiktok is the favourite app for Gen Z's - known for its viral dance challenges and singing, acting and mime audio clips.

But while the app is addictive and fascinating in its appeal, there's growing popularity in digital apps that create self-awareness and helps one to focus on mental health.

Due to the immense societal pressures placed on youth as a result of social media, more apps are also pushing toward authenticity.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kirsty Bisset, the managing director at HaveYouHeard, about the latest apps which are catching the attention of Gen Zs.

Gen Z's are classified as anyone born between 1997 and 2012. They are considered the digital natives of the world as they've grown up with technology and access to the internet from an early age.

In terms of social networking, an iOS app called Locket is exploding. It works as a widget that appears on your home screen. After you connect with 5-10 friends, it allows you to see their photos on your screen and vice versa, without opening an app or typing a message. Its main purpose is to share a live moment with close friends. Essentially, it becomes a private social networking platform.

Its a really sweet app as it allows you to keep in contact with your close circle without having to message. Kirsty Bisset, Managing director - Have You Heard

Also growing in popularity is BeReal, a French social media app which has 10 million downloads. Users are punting it as 'anti Instragam', as there are no filters or curated posts. Instead, it prompts to you take a random photo a day and post it in a two-minute window each day.

The aim of this app is to manifest a space for more genuine connection where people can share their everyday lives without the influence of filters. Kirsty Bisset, Managing director - Have You Heard

With the shift towards mental health awareness, an app called Chill Pill is gaining huge traction since its launch in May this year. The platform is a safe, online space for female identifying, non-binary, and gender-fluid teenagers. It offers peer support groups to share personal experiences.

