What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
In 2019, Primaresearch analysed Eskom to find out why the utility remains dysfunctional year after year.
Its findings are interesting and contradict popularly held views about Eskom’s malaise.
Poor maintenance was not the problem, the study found.
The age of the coal-fired fleet is also not to blame nor was overstaffing.
The problem is mainly that Eskom relies on technically skilled staff and suffered deep cuts in employee costs.
RELATED: What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
A subsequent report by Primaresearch found skilled staff to be vital for reliable electricity generation.
Increasing maintenance on old plants is likely to be ineffective if employee skills issues are not addressed.
A programme to upskill Eskom’s technical staff and engineers will soon roll out, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said last week.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail about his report entitled “Shedding light on Eskom”, which found an unskilled labour force to be at the core of Eskom’s problems (scroll up to listen).
The lack of skills and experience better explain Eskom’s poor performance than the lack of maintenance or the age of plants… There are only three plants that can be classed as ‘aged’… This notion that we’ve got ageing coal plants is not true! … They’re doing maintenance, but the operation is not up to standard… The explosion at Medupi… it was staff error… It’s going to cost R2.5 billion to fix!Shamil Ismail, author - Shedding light on Eskom (Primaresearch)
We’re hearing reports of internal sabotage, which may be blowback from those severe cost-cutting actions… It’s pennywise pound-foolish in my view.Shamil Ismail, author - Shedding light on Eskom (Primaresearch)
Eskom used to be a blue-chip employer of choice… a place where engineers aspired to go. You need to return to that… The government wants to parachute in experts… calling on retired staff… It won’t work… We should consider outsourcing whole plants to overseas coal plant operators. They could be from China or India; they are leaders in coal-plant electricity generation…Shamil Ismail, author - Shedding light on Eskom (Primaresearch)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80149855_professional-architect-in-hard-hat-holding-blueprint-outside-modern-building.html?term=renewable%2Bconstruction%2Bafrican&vti=loe9veo1e9hf1tw2ri-1-1
More from Business
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'
Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town).Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Love is a four-letter word, so is data
Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generationsRead More
Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues
The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.Read More
More from Opinion
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'
Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town).Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings
Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe.Read More
Vigilante mob violence: 'Death, mayhem, and chaos all around us!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Missing Persons Unit) and Nicole Jacobus (Grassy Park Community Police Forum).Read More
[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?
Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Fuel prices: 'Govt must stop spending money as if it's theirs! It’s our money!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.Read More
Fuel levy suspension: 'The government is considering extending it'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib.Read More