'This can never be tolerated,' says MEC on Parkwood mob violence





-Community Safety MEC believes social media has sparked mass hysteria over kidnappings

-He's urged community members not to take the law into their own hands

-The department is urging police to arrest those behind the vigilante attack

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on Tuesday.

"When people take the law into their own hands, it turns into anarchy."

This was the warning by Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen in his plea for community members not to resort to vigilantism and mob justice.

Allen was reacting to a distressing incident in Parkwood on Tuesday morning, in which an e-hailing driver was beaten up and set alight by residents in his car.

The man was accused of attempting to kidnap two children, which led to panic and anger amongst residents. The attack comes in the wake of a string of alleged kidnapping and abduction reports on social media, which has sparked a climate of fear and paranoia.

Grassy Park police have since confirmed that no person was abducted nor was there an attempted abduction. They believe the incident is a criminal attack on an innocent man.

Very little is known about the victim. However, he's been identified as 31-year-old Abongile Mafalala, an e-hailing driver from Du Noon.

From the videos we've seen, it's clear that weapons and bricks were used. This is deeply upsetting and this hysteria is being created by social media. This can never be tolerated. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

There is also concern over how children in the community were exposed to this level of violence and the greater impact this will have.

Allen believes that if mob violence becomes the norm, it will have disastrous consequences.

In Tafelsig this week, we got information of a similar situation with a vehicle in the area. There were allegations of an attempted child abduction, which were not confirmed. Some community members started throwing stones but the driver managed to get away. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

Allen has appealed to community members to report all criminal activity to law enforcement agencies and to not take the law into their own hands.

For now, the police have the hard task of identifying the residents at the scene on that day to bring the culprits to book.

Allen is urging community police forums and neighbourhood watches to play their part by combatting vigilantism. The department also has a court watching brief, to over see the efficiency of court cases.

If justice isn't seen to be served, it leaves communities wanting to take the law into their own hands. We are putting measures in place to interact with communities across various sectors. SAPS must ensure law enforcement and investigation and we're working with the police in that regard. Reagen Allen, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape

