'Parkwood is a forgotten community' - Pastor

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on Tuesday.

The community of Parkwood is in shock following a tragic mob justice attack, which claimed the life of an innocent man. Police are investigating the mayhem that ensued on Tuesday morning, when an e-hailing driver in the area was accused of being an kidnapper.

Reports of alleged kidnappings in Cape Town have left residents on edge. It's believed community members had been tipped off about an attempted kidnapping and quickly turned on the driver by assaulting him and setting his vehicle alight.

Grassy Park police said that initial investigations found no evidence of an alleged kidnapping and that they were investigating a case of murder.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Parkwood community leader, Pastor Paul Phillips, in the aftermath of this brutal murder.

People are living in constant fear as children are exposed to gangsterism and crime. The clips and warnings on social media makes people constantly alert. People are wary when they see a foreigner. It's a red flag we need to look at. Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader

Phillip says there is a sense of remorse and sadness in the community, the majority who do not agree with the violent response by residents. Community leaders are organising a vigil and prayer meetings to allow for deeper reflection.

It's a revelation of the extent to which people are prepared to respond to a threat. As faith leaders, we need to look at this and come up with strategies. And the law must take its course. There's no justification for this. Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader

The violence in Parkwood underscores the dire socio-economic conditions in the area. Parkwood, like many other areas on the Cape Flats, is plagued by high unemployment, gangsterism, crime, drug and alcohol abuse and dysfunctional family environments.

This is a reflection of non-service delivery and where there is no redress of the past. Social issues are not being addressed by the relevant authorities. Parkwood is like a forgotten community. Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader

Cape Town Driver's Association spokesperson Siyabonga Hlabisa said that the incident had sparked fear amongst drivers in the city.

He believes there was a criminal element misleading the community for their own nefarious gains.

It's high time we as drivers stand for each other. It's not the first time we've been robbed and hijacked. The community needs us, but it's become a challenge for us to enter into any area, as we're scared. Siyabonga Hlabisa, Cape Town Driver's Association spokesperson

While several media reports have stated the victim was an Uber driver, Uber South Africa issued a statement saying the driver was not associated with the e-hailing platform.

The association has, however, confirmed that the 31-year-old driver is an e-hailing driver from Du Noon.

