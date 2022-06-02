'Parkwood is a forgotten community' - Pastor
- Social media reports of alleged kidnappings has sparked fear amongst locals.
- Parkwood mob violence attack should serve as means of reflection.
- The incident reflects the troubling socio-economic conditions.
...
The community of Parkwood is in shock following a tragic mob justice attack, which claimed the life of an innocent man. Police are investigating the mayhem that ensued on Tuesday morning, when an e-hailing driver in the area was accused of being an kidnapper.
Reports of alleged kidnappings in Cape Town have left residents on edge. It's believed community members had been tipped off about an attempted kidnapping and quickly turned on the driver by assaulting him and setting his vehicle alight.
Grassy Park police said that initial investigations found no evidence of an alleged kidnapping and that they were investigating a case of murder.
Lester Kiewit spoke to Parkwood community leader, Pastor Paul Phillips, in the aftermath of this brutal murder.
People are living in constant fear as children are exposed to gangsterism and crime. The clips and warnings on social media makes people constantly alert. People are wary when they see a foreigner. It's a red flag we need to look at.Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader
Phillip says there is a sense of remorse and sadness in the community, the majority who do not agree with the violent response by residents. Community leaders are organising a vigil and prayer meetings to allow for deeper reflection.
It's a revelation of the extent to which people are prepared to respond to a threat. As faith leaders, we need to look at this and come up with strategies. And the law must take its course. There's no justification for this.Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader
The violence in Parkwood underscores the dire socio-economic conditions in the area. Parkwood, like many other areas on the Cape Flats, is plagued by high unemployment, gangsterism, crime, drug and alcohol abuse and dysfunctional family environments.
This is a reflection of non-service delivery and where there is no redress of the past. Social issues are not being addressed by the relevant authorities. Parkwood is like a forgotten community.Pastor Paul Phillips, Parkwood community leader
Cape Town Driver's Association spokesperson Siyabonga Hlabisa said that the incident had sparked fear amongst drivers in the city.
He believes there was a criminal element misleading the community for their own nefarious gains.
It's high time we as drivers stand for each other. It's not the first time we've been robbed and hijacked. The community needs us, but it's become a challenge for us to enter into any area, as we're scared.Siyabonga Hlabisa, Cape Town Driver's Association spokesperson
While several media reports have stated the victim was an Uber driver, Uber South Africa issued a statement saying the driver was not associated with the e-hailing platform.
The association has, however, confirmed that the 31-year-old driver is an e-hailing driver from Du Noon.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : Facebook
More from Local
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.Read More
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council
South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two years.Read More
The reality of Nigerians living in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit spoke to executive director and CEO of Bold Moves Africa, Mama K (Kemi Akiyode-Adebayo), about the reality of being a Nigerian living in South Africa.Read More
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history.Read More
Removing alien vegetation can save Cape Town R2m a year, says researcher
Agricultural Research Council senior researcher, Dr. Alanna Rebelo, joins John Maytham on how the removal of alien vegetation can significantly save water and money.Read More
In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch, about this bill.Read More
Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims
Arthur Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.Read More
New code expands workplace harassment to include GBV, racism and bullying
John Maytham speaks to employment and labour law specialist, Joani van Vuuren, about the more expansive and inclusive harassment code that was recently introduced.Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More