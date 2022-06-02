Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'
Homeless people need a second chance; a programme that is respectful, dignified, inclusive, and effectively tackles the complex issue of why people remain on the streets.
Local rehabilitation program U-Turn has, since 1997, helped people through restorative and skills development programmes that aim to turn lives around.
The Public Employment Programme (part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic job stimulus programme) sends grants to metros and municipalities for skills development and job creation programmes.
The Programme awarded Cape Town about R130 million to upskill homeless people and support basic income generation.
That support may soon be ending, and U-turn is lobbying the government to keep it going.
Lester Kiewit interviewed U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt.
Kiewit also spoke to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at the City of Cape Town.
(scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_152756112_poor-homeless-man-sleeps-on-the-street-in-the-heat-in-camps-bay-cape-town-south-africa-.html?term=homeless%2Bcape%2Btown&vti=ml6qbojaglpdspivz1-1-1
