Home
arrow_forward

Ramaphosa could be held criminally liable over failing to report crime: analyst

2 June 2022 4:25 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Corruption
Arthur Fraser
President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mandy Wiener speaks to legal analyst Benedict Phiri on the criminal complaint lodged by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa

-President could be prosecuted even if had no direct involvement in the incident

-NPA must make a decision to charge the president

-ANC factional battles not ruled out

...

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

As President Cyril Ramaphosa called former spy boss Arthur Fraser's claims against him as having 'no basis', one legal expert believes the president could still face charges.

On Wednesday, the former director general of the State Security Agency opened a a case of alleged money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping against the president.

The case relate to a robbery at the Limpopo game reserve in February 2020, where its alleged US$4 million in cash was stolen and the suspects kidnapped and interrogated. Fraser claims the president concealed the incident from police and tax authorities.

Mandy Wiener spoke to legal analyst Benedict Phiri on the case.

According to Phiri, under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca), the president could be prosecuted even if had no direct involvement in the incident.

If you look at anti corruption legislation, it does criminalise negligence. So where you ought to have known about a crime and you didn't take steps to report that crime, you can be held criminally liable.

Benedict Phiri, legal analyst

The onus is on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and hand over the outcome to the National Prosecuting Authority to make a decision to charge the president or not.

With the ANC's political wars playing out in the courts, pundits are not ruling out the possibility of this being another factional battle against Ramaphosa.

I wouldn't be surprised if part of this is to ensure the president gets to a point where he has to step aside in the ANC context.

Benedict Phiri, legal analyst

Scroll up for the interview.




