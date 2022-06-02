Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk





Elon Musk really wants his employees to return to the office, but they’re not so keen.

The Tesla CEO sent an email to his staff, forbidding working from home.

Musk told managers that everyone must be at the office for “a minimum – and I mean minimum - of 40 hours a week” or they should resign.

“They should pretend to work elsewhere,” tweeted Musk.

Anecdotes abound of companies across the world that struggle, many have given up, on getting their employees to return to the office.

He thinks working from home means you’re not working! … A lot of companies globally now are having differences of opinion… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire