Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk

Today at 15:50
The United Rugby Championship - DHL Stormers vs Edinburgh Saturday 4th June.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Fourie
Today at 16:05
For the kids — Khayelitsha crew starts waste collection service in ‘unrecognised’ informal settlement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Twigg - Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Could the largest shark to ever live have been taken down by the great white?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Tütken
Today at 16:55
Global assessment of South African Ports
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Pike
Today at 17:05
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser claims he has evidence that Ramaphosa 'concealed a crime'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Israel and the U.A.E. sign a trade deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelbergprofessor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
The Clothing Bank and The Appliance Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Gilmore
Latest Local
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two ye... 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
The reality of Nigerians living in Cape Town Lester Kiewit spoke to executive director and CEO of Bold Moves Africa, Mama K (Kemi Akiyode-Adebayo), about the reality of being... 2 June 2022 12:38 PM
The reality of Nigerians living in Cape Town Lester Kiewit spoke to executive director and CEO of Bold Moves Africa, Mama K (Kemi Akiyode-Adebayo), about the reality of being... 2 June 2022 12:38 PM
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52? Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward... 1 June 2022 2:56 PM
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom. 31 May 2022 9:02 PM
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 June 2022 3:11 PM
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going' Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town). 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch's Shamil Ismail, author of "Shedding light on Eskom". 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challen... 2 June 2022 3:52 PM
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund. 2 June 2022 3:46 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Seven unforgettable events to kickstart your winter Do not let winter stop you from being a hottie this weekend because there are a ton of fun things to do in the Mother City. 2 June 2022 1:23 PM
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match a... 1 June 2022 7:06 AM
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December. 31 May 2022 12:07 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Why most boys and men struggle to talk about their feelings Africa Melane interviews psychologist Leepile Thebe. 1 June 2022 3:39 PM
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Elon Musk really wants his employees to return to the office, but they’re not so keen.

The Tesla CEO sent an email to his staff, forbidding working from home.

RELATED: Meet Errol Musk - father of Elon, the most innovative entrepreneur of our age

Musk told managers that everyone must be at the office for “a minimum – and I mean minimum - of 40 hours a week” or they should resign.

“They should pretend to work elsewhere,” tweeted Musk.

Anecdotes abound of companies across the world that struggle, many have given up, on getting their employees to return to the office.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:16).

He thinks working from home means you’re not working! … A lot of companies globally now are having differences of opinion…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

He just seems more and more like a nasty man…

Lester Kiewit, presenter - The Morning Review



More from Business

Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'

2 June 2022 2:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town).

What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study

2 June 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.

'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police

1 June 2022 9:32 PM

How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.

PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?

1 June 2022 9:02 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).

Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

1 June 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share

Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital

1 June 2022 7:18 PM

CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.

Love is a four-letter word, so is data

1 June 2022 7:15 PM

Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations

Virgin Atlantic now allows cabin crew to proudly display their tattoos

1 June 2022 1:19 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights over funding issues

1 June 2022 6:16 AM

The airline operator made the announcement on Tuesday night, saying that its business rescue practitioners were raising the necessary capital.

[WATCH] Satour's new campaign: Unimaginative or tourism-boostingly beautiful?

31 May 2022 9:38 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems

World

World

Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council

Local

Local

Jubilee crowds turn London red, white and blue

2 June 2022 3:14 PM

2 June 2022 3:14 PM

'Battle of flags' flares in Israel-Palestinian conflict

2 June 2022 2:48 PM

2 June 2022 2:48 PM

SA teams to join elite competitions in Europe

2 June 2022 2:42 PM

2 June 2022 2:42 PM

