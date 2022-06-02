Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?
The Opec group of oil-producing nations have decided to increase their output during the next two months, as Russian oil production drops.
Analysts say political pressure from the US may have brought about the policy shift from Saudi Arabia, the cartel's biggest producer.
Opec will increase supply by almost 650,000 barrels per day in both July and August.
As the decision raises the hope of lower oil prices, Bruce Whitfield asks if this is the break the world so desperately needs in terms of the cost of fossil fuels.
Absolutely, says Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.
One of the huge risks to global markets' inflation and interest rates is the oil price spiralling out of control. It's already at a level that people find hard to accommodate in their daily expenditures, and the real risk is a $150 oil price...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
... the expectation is inflation-driven by the US coming off quite sharply over the course of the next 12-24 months. This could really prolong it...Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
It certainly makes a lot of good sense for Opec to sell oil at these kind of prices... If I could sell it at this price I would also increase my output!Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Armitage also considers a price drop from a South African perspective.
The government has held back on a portion of the levies that go on top of oil, so if the price reduces they're going to want that levy back... so I think consumers can expect higher petrol prices, diesel prices for quite some time.Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital
Listen to Armitage's analysis below (skip to 00:48):
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lnzyx/lnzyx1603/lnzyx160300388/53601999-crank-balanced-beam-pumping-unit-in-the-oil-field.jpg
