SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)

South Africa is set to add 150 megawatts (MW) of power to the national grid by the end of 2023 after the signing of three power purchase agreements.

Developer Scatec ASA will start construction of three emergency power projects in the Northern Cape "at financial close" (within 60 days of the signing).

The agreement with the Norway-based renewable energy solutions provider falls within South Africa's Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

This unique solar and storage project signifies change within Africa’s renewable energy landscape and will be one of the largest renewable energy and storage projects in the world. Terje Pilskog, CEO - Scatec

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec.

For Scatec and for the renewable industry this is a massive achievement both in terms of the fact that it's the first time in about four years that any contacts with the government for signature has happened... the last time we signed was back in April 2018... Jan Fourie, GM: Sub-Saharan Africa - Scatec ASA

We were the only renewables-only project that won, meaning that there's no fossil fuel component to our facilities. It's purely made up of solar power and battery energy storage. Jan Fourie, GM: Sub-Saharan Africa - Scatec ASA

What we've proved by signing today is that this available now... It's accessible not only to South Africa but to the world, and we believe it's the way of the future for South Africa. Jan Fourie, GM: Sub-Saharan Africa - Scatec ASA

Fourie acknowledges that it's "not an enormous project" but notes that Thursday's agreements signal an investment of around $1 billion in these emergency power facilities over the next 12-18 months.

