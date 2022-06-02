Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023) Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA. 2 June 2022 7:39 PM
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct' Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser. 2 June 2022 6:54 PM
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover. 2 June 2022 3:56 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct' Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser. 2 June 2022 6:54 PM
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use? Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share 1 June 2022 7:49 PM
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52? Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward... 1 June 2022 2:56 PM
View all Politics
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023) Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA. 2 June 2022 7:39 PM
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct' Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser. 2 June 2022 6:54 PM
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 June 2022 3:11 PM
View all Business
Why being a driving instructor comes with more mileage than you think Clement Manyathela is joined by driving instructors to talk about what it's like to be instructors in South Africa and the challen... 2 June 2022 3:52 PM
Spend or save? What to do with your tax refund Pippa Hudson spoke to senior tax specialist at Allan Gray Carrie Norden about the best things to do with a tax refund. 2 June 2022 3:46 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Seven unforgettable events to kickstart your winter Do not let winter stop you from being a hottie this weekend because there are a ton of fun things to do in the Mother City. 2 June 2022 1:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mou... 1 June 2022 8:14 AM
Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match a... 1 June 2022 7:06 AM
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December. 31 May 2022 12:07 PM
View all Sport
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 May 2022 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 2 June 2022 12:50 PM
Europe bans piped oil from Russia Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 12:19 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all World
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
SA is still a good prospect for emerging market investors, says JSE's CEO Bruce Whitfield catches up with Dr Leila Fourie, unpacking her key takeaways at WEF so far. 25 May 2022 5:33 PM
View all Africa
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going' Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town). 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show. 1 June 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'

Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery at his farm in Limpopo in 2020, but says there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa on Wednesday, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden on the property.

In a series of tweets, the Presidency states that Ramaphosa "stands ready" to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.

The President was apparently out of the country at the time of the incident "during which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen".

But there is just not enough information available at the moment, says Pieter du Toit (Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

Du Toit lists some of the pressing questions that need answers, most obviously why the President would have $4 million stashed away at his farm.

Also, why has nothing happened with an investigation almost 30 months down the line?

... if what the RET (radical economic transformation) faction wanted to achieve through Arthur Fraser... is the impression that the President and his people want to cover something up, they've been very successful in doing that... so this is a most uncomfortable position the President's been put in.

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

All the game farmers that attend these high-powered game auctions spend millions upon millions of rands on their studs. I'm pretty sure that you don't pluck out your manbag from behind your Hilux's passenger seat to pick off a couple of purple buffaloes to give to the person that you buy from!

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

We should bear in mind that it is the year of an ANC election and there will be smears, du Toit adds.

Listen to the enlightening discussion below:






























































































