Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed a robbery at his farm in Limpopo in 2020, but says there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct made against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.
Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa on Wednesday, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.
Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden on the property.
Related stories:
Arthur Fraser opens criminal case against Ramaphosa linked to alleged robbery
Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims
Ramaphosa could be held criminally liable over failing to report crime: analyst
In a series of tweets, the Presidency states that Ramaphosa "stands ready" to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.
The President was apparently out of the country at the time of the incident "during which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen".
But there is just not enough information available at the moment, says Pieter du Toit (Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
PRESIDENCY RESPONDS TO CLAIMS BY MR ARTHUR FRASER— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022
The Presidency has been made aware through a media statement that Mr Arthur Fraser has laid a complaint with the South African Police Service against President @CyrilRamaphosa.
President Ramaphosa stands ready to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022
President Ramaphosa remains resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 2, 2022
Du Toit lists some of the pressing questions that need answers, most obviously why the President would have $4 million stashed away at his farm.
Also, why has nothing happened with an investigation almost 30 months down the line?
... if what the RET (radical economic transformation) faction wanted to achieve through Arthur Fraser... is the impression that the President and his people want to cover something up, they've been very successful in doing that... so this is a most uncomfortable position the President's been put in.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
All the game farmers that attend these high-powered game auctions spend millions upon millions of rands on their studs. I'm pretty sure that you don't pluck out your manbag from behind your Hilux's passenger seat to pick off a couple of purple buffaloes to give to the person that you buy from!Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
We should bear in mind that it is the year of an ANC election and there will be smears, du Toit adds.
Listen to the enlightening discussion below:
More from Business
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going'
Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town).Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More
'Continental Tires' tread all over grammar nazis and the apostrophe police
How did so many errors slip through so many levels of approval? Andy Rice talks advertising on The Money Show.Read More
PR blunder: Will Comair regain trust after sale-then-suspension 'betrayal'?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Parmi Natesan, CEO of the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA).Read More
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
CEO Glenn Orsmond gets a grilling from Bruce Whitfield after Comair suspended operations on Wednesday.Read More
Love is a four-letter word, so is data
Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generationsRead More
More from Local
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.Read More
This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Taxi council
South African National Taxi Council chief strategy manager Bafana Magagula says the industry has suffered a lot in the past two years.Read More
The reality of Nigerians living in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit spoke to executive director and CEO of Bold Moves Africa, Mama K (Kemi Akiyode-Adebayo), about the reality of being a Nigerian living in South Africa.Read More
'Parkwood is a forgotten community' - Pastor
Lester Kiewit speaks to Parkwood community leader, Pastor Paul Phillips, and Siyabonga Hlabisa from the Cape Town Driver's Association on the Parkwood mob violence attack.Read More
Kfm and LottoStar raise R20 million in history-making radiothon
The success of the radiothon marked a historic amount of money raised in a 12-hour period for a radio station in SA history.Read More
Removing alien vegetation can save Cape Town R2m a year, says researcher
Agricultural Research Council senior researcher, Dr. Alanna Rebelo, joins John Maytham on how the removal of alien vegetation can significantly save water and money.Read More
In a country with serial repeat offenders, new DNA bill is encouraging - Expert
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the director of DNA for Africa and former deputy chairperson of the DNA Board, Dr Vanessa Lynch, about this bill.Read More
Fraser: I hope Ramaphosa takes SA into his confidence about robbery claims
Arthur Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020.Read More
More from Politics
Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just ShareRead More
Why isn't the ANC canvassing for Soweto's highly contested ward 52?
Mandy Weiner speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst, Wayne Sussman, on the lack of ANC canvassing at the highly contested Ward 52 in Soweto.Read More
Farmers need govt to increase diesel rebate for sake of food security - Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA, as fuel price increases loom.Read More
Bosasa case expected to commence at the end of the year
Mandy Wiener gets the latest from Sindisiwe Twala Seboka from the Investigating Directorate on the drawn-out Bosasa case.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
South Africa's mining needs a transparent cadastral system, says expert
Mining consultant Paul Miller, joins Afternoon Drive with John Maytham to assess the progress of the long-awaited transparent record of South Africa’s mineral rights and the development cadastral system.Read More
Mbhazima Shilowa says Numsa should be worried after Saftu elective conference
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner, shares his thoughts into the labour federation's bruising battle for control.Read More
Here's how the DA can tackle high fuel costs
Mandy Wiener spoke to the Democratic Alliance on its proposals to slash the fuel price.Read More
What happened to the R10m Mandela statue in Galeshewe?
Lester Kiewit speaks to activist Tebogo 'Pantsi' Obusitse to find out more.Read More