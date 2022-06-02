SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
JOHANNESBURG - South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo is in an induced coma in the United Kingdom - where he plays for North Petherton Cricket Club - following two surgeries. He suffered head injuries after he was attacked and assaulted in Bristol on Saturday evening.
Messages of support poured in from around the world as he continues to recover.
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture along with Cricket South Africa pledged their support for Khumalo and his family.
The Department of Sport and the Home Affairs dept will be fast tracking his family's passport application to be at his bedside in the UK.
Meanwhile, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan have spearheaded a crowdfunding drive to assist Khumalo.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo in induced coma after UK attack
Source : Twitter/@SportUnlocked
