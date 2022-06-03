Junior City Council looking for young Capetonians to become city ambassadors





Calling all parents looking to keep their teens busy and their future bright: Cape Town is inviting young Capetonians to join its Junior City Council.

The council, open to all learners in grades ten and eleven, will see our future leaders actively participating in the community as their "get their hands dirty" to make a positive difference in society.

Starting in the 70s, the goal for the council is to teach young people leadership development, project management skills, civic participation and democracy and to learn how the government operates. Essentially, council members will be taught how to be admirable ambassadors for the city

The chosen members, approximately 50 learners, will be expected to attend six formal council meetings a year as well as get actively involved with community work and explore the city's facilities.

The council is looking for learns who are keen, outgoing, have leadership capabilities, are outspoken and confident debaters, and those looking to contribute to the country's political discourse in the future.

Learners can get more information and application details here.