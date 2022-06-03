Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering looking into the Glencore case and whether it may have any ties with South Africa after the mining company pled guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in fines and penalties for corruption in foreign governments.
Mkhwebane also said that her office was looking into Glencore's ties with Eskom from an ongoing case started in June 2020 and will merge the two complaints if they establish that there is anything worth pursuing with the current case.
It is not clear how it will pan out as they have only just got the relevant literature to investigate, said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.
The complaint from Mr Holomisa only reached us this week and, as I said, the investigation team is reading all the relevant literature to see to it that there's a full understanding of what transpired in the US and how it affects us, here, in South Africa.Oupa Segalwe, Public Protector Spokesperson
This article first appeared on 702 : Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
More from Local
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Table Mountain cableway to close during annual maintenance in July and August
The Table Mountain aerial cableway will be closed for a 5 week period for routine maintenance from 25 July until 28 August 2022.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.Read More
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks
His passion for and dedication to South Africa 'was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award'.Read More
Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away
Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire
A total of 15 structures were destroyed and 64 persons displaced in the fire at "The Gatjie" informal settlement.Read More