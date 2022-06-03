Many people are donating money for me to fight case against Manuel - JJ Tabane
The gloves are off between television host and businessman Professor JJ Tabane and former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
The battle started when Tabane made claims that Manuel was involved in the formation of ANC splinter party Cope.
The court case has been postponed to 14 June.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tabane says he cannot speak about the case but he stands by what he said and will only apologise when the court instructs him to.
RELATED: 'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel
Many people are donating money for me to fight the case because they see it as free speech more than anything, so it is not my money, I will at the end of the process do a tally. After the case we will donate the rest of the money.Professor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Editor of Leadership Magazine, TV Anchor and political commentator
I think I am being fair by standing by my story. His lawyers asked that we don't repeat the allegations until the court pronounces on the matter.Professor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Editor of Leadership Magazine, TV anchor and political commentator
Tabane says he will respect however the court rules on the matter.
We want the mater to go to court. The issue needs to be ventilated in court. I'm not in a hurry to disprove Manuel in public.Professor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane, Editor of Leadership Magazine, TV anchor and political commentator
Listen to full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Many people are donating money for me to fight case against Manuel - JJ Tabane
