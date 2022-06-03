Uber urges use of blue shield amid calls for regular driver background checks





-Uber conducts indepth background checks on drivers

-The e-hailing app has industry-leading responses

-Uber works with SAPS and law enforcement to respond to emergencies

...

Image: © kzibert/123rf.com

With alleged reports of hijackings and kidnappings in e-hailing vehicles flooding social media, e-hailing passengers are becoming increasingly concerned about their safety.

Just this week, two Cape Town women had to make a daring escape out of a moving e-hailing taxi when they noticed suspicious activity by the driver. The e-hailing service has suspended the driver while the matter is under investigation.

While this incident was not linked to the Uber e-hailing service, it has sparked a discussion over whether regular background checks on Uber drivers could be conducted - every few months. One suggestion from a CapeTalk listener was that the background check date should be visible to riders, as this would assist in riders feeling safe on their commute.

While several e-hailing services operating in South Africa have reassured they have safety mechanisms in place for both drivers and passengers, many users are not familiar with these processes.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Kagiso Khaole, head of mobility operations for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa explained Uber's safety program.

Every driver on the system must have a professional driving permit (PrDP), a government-issued licence that allows drivers to take passengers in South Africa.

Uber also conducts rigorous background checks on drivers which are updated annually. This includes a psychometric analysis.

We've done over 1 billion trips on the continent and these incidents are very rare. However, we take them very seriously. Kagiso Khaole, Head of mobility operations in Sub-Saharan Africa - Uber

Passengers are urged to report any safety concerns to Uber so that they may be investigated.

In the event of emergencies, Uber says it has industry-leading responses. The Uber app has a blue shield icon, which when pressed, activates Uber's emergency services.

Wherever you are on the Uber ride, we're able to get armed response to you. The average response time is 6.5 minutes anywhere in South Africa. If you're taking a trip, and it stops for a long period of time, we actively check if everything's okay. If there's no response, we dispatch emergency services. Kagiso Khaole, Head of mobility operations in Sub-Saharan Africa - Uber

Due to the high risks for drivers, Uber drivers have the same access to emergency responses.

Amid continuous pleas for a direct phone line to Uber, Khaole stressed that the blue shield is the swiftest way to access emergency assistance.

As soon as you press the blue shield, we can find the location and dispatch security. The response time has been the difference between someone being hijacked or injured. It's really important we work through the platform as we are consistently developing technology on the platform. Kagiso Khaole, Head of mobility operations in Sub-Saharan Africa - Uber

Listen to the interview above.