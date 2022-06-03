'More must be done to tackle challenges of women lawyers,' says Seeham Samaai
-Sehaam Samaai elected as chair of the Western Cape SA Women Lawyers Association
-The association aims to address the barriers of gender transformation in the legal profession
-Among the issues are sexual harassment, gender based violence and the wage gap
Prominent Cape Town attorney and activist Seeham Samaai is on a mission to advance the rights of women in the legal sector. Samaai was elected as the chair of the Western Cape branch of the SA Women Lawyers Association (SAWLA), a non profit organisation consisting of female lawyers.
SAWLA serves as critical platform to address the barriers of gender transformation in the legal profession. The forum allows women to come together to discuss how they can pursue their career in a free and safe environment and to promote the access to justice for women. The association's membership consists of judges, magistrates, prosecutors, attorneys and corporate law practitioners.
What we have seen is that women come through as graduates and serve for five years, but are not promoted to the high echelons of management. This means there's an exodus of women in the profession.Sehaam Samaai, Western Cape SA Women Lawyers Association chair
Samaai has 20 years of legal experience under her belt, having won several high profile cases affecting the rights of women. Her organisation Women's Legal Centre takes a feminist approach to litigation and advocacy.
In her experience, Samaai has found there's a need for a broad network of female lawyers that can understand the challenges faced within the legal sector.
Samaai believes women in the profession are disproportionately affected.
Sexual harassment, gender based violence and the wage gap is a reality in our profession. There's been a lot of progress in that many women judges have been appointed but more needs to be done.Sehaam Samaai, Western Cape SA Women Lawyers Association chair
One of the main issues for the Western Cape branch is to get more women to the Cape bar.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/veNb0DDegzE
