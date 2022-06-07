How much life insurance is enough?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:15
How's city prepping for urc final?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
'Afrikaans is NOT a political tool Ryanair! Stop this nonsense'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
More shelter needed for homeless during storm
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anelle Erasmus
Today at 10:30
What happens when a medical aid MSA runs out before the year is done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jill Larkan - Head at Gtc Healthcare Consulting
Today at 11:05
Loanwords in Cape Muslim Vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
mogamat alexander
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is time we stop building and start fixing things - Sooliman on NMB water crisis Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers about their borehole project in the Eastern Cape, where water su... 14 June 2022 8:31 AM
It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert Clement Manyathela speaks to legal expert Advocate Mkhululi Stubbs about developmentsin the Senzo Meyiwa case. 14 June 2022 8:17 AM
Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded Mopping up operations are under way as heavy rains continue to pummel parts of the Cape. 14 June 2022 7:33 AM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB. 14 June 2022 6:48 AM
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard. 14 June 2022 6:47 AM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy. 14 June 2022 6:35 AM
View all Business
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band. 14 June 2022 6:54 AM
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developmen... 14 June 2022 6:53 AM
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine. 14 June 2022 6:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
View all Sport
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character' Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'. 11 June 2022 5:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers' Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) about what happens when a kidnapped person is... 13 June 2022 12:52 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How much life insurance is enough?

* 7 June 2022 9:43 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Insurance
Old Mutual
John Maytham
life insurance
Old Mutual Personal Finance

A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.

The famous saying “Life is short”, rings even truer now after two years of a global pandemic. The Covid-19 crisis struck quickly and unexpectedly, leaving very little time for people to prepare financially. But while a life-threatening virus spread worldwide, scientists predicted that human beings in the not-so-distant future, could live until 130 years of age.

Where does that leave your future plans, should you be readying yourself for another pandemic? Or prepping for a potential century of life? Either way, you would want your hard-earned money to be preserved and available for your loved ones when you’re no longer there.

The Afternoon Drive’s John Maytham recently hosted Karabo Ramookho, Strategic Marketing Manager at Old Mutual, to discuss how insurance newbies should approach insuring their life-saving and managing their personal finances.

Listen to the full conversation here:

Although modern employees may seek online advice and apply digitally, Ramookho recommends visiting a branch or arranging a call with a financial adviser when planning the future of your money. As daunting as life insurance sounds, she advises that any person looking at getting life cover should be honest with themselves and their current situation when planning their financial future.

Start where you are. As [things] in your life change, you can adapt your plan to suit you

Karabo Ramookho, Strategic Marketing Manager, Old Mutual

She says that an adviser will asks more nuanced questions with regards to what your financial needs are, which will further clarify what the best plan is going forward.

To assist anyone who is still puzzled by the process of life insurance, Old Mutual’s “Find An Adviser” page provides a simple questionnaire that will lead to either a face-to-face, telephonic or video call consultation.

For financial solutions that suit your pockets and the needs of your loved ones, head over to the Old Mutual website.




* 7 June 2022 9:43 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Insurance
Old Mutual
John Maytham
life insurance
Old Mutual Personal Finance

More from Business

Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May

14 June 2022 6:48 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends

14 June 2022 6:47 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

14 June 2022 6:35 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brian Dames, CEO at African Rainbow Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'

13 June 2022 3:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil

13 June 2022 12:56 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

13 June 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews TimesLive investigative journalist, Aron Hyman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The V&A Waterfront's Cape Wheel is moving to a new spot with splendid views

10 June 2022 12:44 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to V&A Waterfront's spokesperson, Donald Kau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'

9 June 2022 9:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers

9 June 2022 8:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene

14 June 2022 6:54 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare

14 June 2022 6:53 AM

John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector

14 June 2022 6:50 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup

13 June 2022 5:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

13 June 2022 5:38 PM

Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheelchair racers set for tough Cape Town Marathon route - Ernst van Dyk

13 June 2022 12:46 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon wheelchair ambassador Ernst Van Dyk about wheelchair racers being included in the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic

12 June 2022 4:41 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101

12 June 2022 3:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'

12 June 2022 2:21 PM

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can emotions be addictive?

12 June 2022 12:23 PM

Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

Politics Local

Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded

Local

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe has big renewable energy plans for Africa

Business Local

EWN Highlights

It's very strange to have two dockets for one (Meyiwa) specific crime - Expert

14 June 2022 8:17 AM

Zikalala, Mchunu agree to drop criminal cases against each other

14 June 2022 8:10 AM

Abongile Mafalala's family left traumatised as court hears details of his murder

14 June 2022 7:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA