Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has seen an increase in all categories of contact and violent crime.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management on Friday morning briefed Parliament’s police committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics.
Rape, murder and attempted murder have all shown a notable increase compared to previous quarters.
The police presented the crime statistics covering the period from January to March.
General Norman Sekhukhune told MPs that murder had increased by 22.2% compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year.
This means there were 1,107 more murders during this period.
Rape has also increased by 13.7%.
Sekhukhune said that four provinces contributed the most murders.
"The province of KwaZulu-Natal contributed 26% to the murders, Gauteng contributed 23% to the murders, the Eastern Cape contributed 17% and the Western Cape contributed 17%. These provinces contributed 83% of the total murders," he said.
The police committee also heard how there were high chances of a person being murdered or raped in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Rape, murder increased significantly in Q4 of 2022, police tell MPs
Source : SAPS.
