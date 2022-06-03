Is SA's thin blue line cracking?





-Loss of manpower and low recruitment numbers a major challenge

-Staff morale is very low due to payment and overtime

-The mental health of police officials is taking a huge knock

...

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

From being overworked, constant trauma and being underpaid, police officers in South Africa are working under fraught conditions, which is taking a toll on their mental health and family life.

On Wednesday, SAPS management briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police on the findings of the SAPS organisational climate survey, which raises alarm bells around the state of our police service.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lesiba Thobakgale of the SA Police Union, who feels there is no political will to address the dire issues facing police officials.

Pretoria central police station was flooded with sewage and water. Within days, SAPS management and the national commissioners office was engaged but nothing was done. We had no choice but to approach the department of employment and labour so they can intervene. SAPS management can hide behind the department of public works, but our members are expected to render services to citizens within those conditions. Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union

Staff shortages is another critical issue. Deaths and illness during the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on resources across the provinces. While there are plans to ramp up recruitment with 10 000 police recruits, Thobakgale says this is a "drop in the ocean".

Those numbers are just there to replenish and replace what we lost through Covid-19 and attrition. It doesn't add up to the numbers actually needed for SAPS to perform at its optimal level. Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union

The United Nations has recommended a ratio of one policeman to serve 210 citizens. But in reality, local police stations have hugely disproportionate ratios of police officers mandated to protect the people within their jurisdiction.

Low levels of visible policing and investigation capabilities are a challenge in the Western Cape, a province afflicted by high levels of gang violence and crime.

Unless government takes the issues of shortages to heart, the fight against crime will not be won. Police officers are overstretched as they are doing the job of three of four police officers by themselves. Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union

Compounding this is the non-payment of overtime, which has left police members struggling to survive.

Thobakgale says staff morale is also low due to bureaucracy around police promotions, an issue the new police commissioner General Fannie Masemola has promised would be addressed.

One has to wait for around 11 years to move to the next rank. Within a period of 22 years, its more than likely you're going to be promoted twice. There is no upward mobility and this demotivates our members. Lesiba Thobakgale, SA Police Union

Scroll up to listen to the interview.