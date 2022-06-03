The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner and just like the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it has not come without its controversy because of where it's being held.
This year's World Cup will be taking place in Qatar, a country known for its mistreatment of women and people in the queer community, with homosexual acts punishable by death.
As someone not that into sport, skipping this year's World Cup was pretty much going to happen regardless, anyway. However, football fans are some of the most impassioned fans of anything you could possible be a fan for, so, it makes sense that the decision to abstain from supporting and viewing the sporting event of the year might be a tough one.
This brings up an interesting conversation around fanship and how much responsibility do us, as super devote fans (hereon referred to as stans) , have on the things we support with our whole chest.
It is especially interesting with sport because sport has historically been thought of as free from social and economic politics, and yet those in power never thought "you know what? Maybe Qatar is not a good choice," and there's literally the entire world to choose from.
I mean, football is referred to as "the good game," despite the history of dodgy politics and players that have plagued the sport - one of the most recent being exceptionally popular footballer Christiano Ronaldo's sexual assault allegations.
Sport is innately political, something that has never been clearer with sports clubs either supporting causes such as Black Lives Matter or firing players who are in support of causes like these, but the joy of sport cannot be ignored when discussing this.
Like many things we consume, sport provides its stans with a constant form of escapism from the absurdity of their daily lives, instilling a sense of loyalty in them unlike any other.
The passion of sport ... makes us lose our senses sometimes and I'm happy to plead guilty to that. I would rather live a life with those moments of passion, and sense of belonging that my association. Fifty years now with Arsenal Football Club, it's the one constant in my life.Richard Calland, Political analyst and author
So, then, how do they separate their unbridled love for the good game from the good game's bad side? Is this even possible? At what point does blind support turn into moralistic hypocrisy?
On the one hand, the argument can be made that football stans, especially those who will be tuning into the human rights disaster that is Qatar, are complacent with the injustices lowkey subtextually endorsed by their favourite teams and players.
On the other hand, an equivalently valid argument can be made that everything one can stan for has some dodgy vibes somewhere.
These monolithic, very large institutions, like companies... none of them are ever going to be perfect. They're all going to have imperfections. I think we have to weigh in the balance if we're serious about trying to extend our political principles into our private lives, our sporting obsessions, then we have to do a full contextual review an not kind of fall into the trap and say 'well, there's this one blemish, therefore, I'm gonna walk away'.Richard Calland, Political analyst and author
The questions, then, become: at what point does support for a product, person, or activity become support for the very injustices and problematic behaviour that could come from the entity supported?
At what point do we call out stans, of anything, really, for continuing to support something that blatantly goes against the ethical and moralistic values we (are supposed to) uphold in society?
Can someone support women's rights but at the same time support an event in an area that is infamous for the lack of the basic human rights these women may not have?
At what point does "cancel culture" move from slacktivism to activism?
There are no right or wrong ways to answer these questions, but it is something to think about the next time we blindly stan for something we know is, at the very least, unethical.
For all of us Qatar is going to be a challenge. I doubt many will be able to withstand the pressure to watch the games. The World Cup is just too big a thing in our lives, I suspect.Richard Calland, Political analyst and author
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95139295_friends-watching-soccer-game-on-tv-at-home.html
More from Sport
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hairRead More
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists
Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.Read More
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.Read More
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje
The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.Read More
Stormers pumped for URC playoff against Edinburgh - Hlungwani
John Maytham chats to Stormers forwards coach, Rito Hlungwani, about the side's upcoming United Rugby Championship playoff match against Edinburgh happening this weekend.Read More
The hugely popular Cape Town Sevens is back after its three-year absence
There will be 11 men's Sevens rugby tournaments and seven women's events, all beginning in December.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach
Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart Baxter for the final seven league matches of the 2021/22 season.Read More
Rassie Erasmus trolls World Rugby like the BOSS he is with epic 'water boy' plan
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
WP Rugby still under administration and on the hunt for an equity partner - Sonn
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to Crispin Sonn, the chairperson of Western Province Professional Rugby.Read More