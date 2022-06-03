In stitches: Lester learns to knit for this week's Lester Tester





As we lead up to a cold winter weekend, it’s the perfect time to pick up a new indoor skill, and what could be more suited to this weather than knitting?

Lester Kiewit spoke to founder at Jaarn, Brenda Grobler as she taught him how to knit and spoke about some of the benefits of this skill.

Knitting is no longer something that only our grandmothers enjoy as it’s becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation.

Young people seem to really enjoy not only the actual calming effect of crafting, but also having the opportunity to make something unique and sustainable.

I think people are really fed up with mass produce, they want stuff that's unique. They're fed up with fast fashion, they want to work on the more slow fashion angle and making something for yourself or your loved ones is the epitome of slow fashion. Brenda Grobler, Founder at Jaarn

Learning to knit can also be great for children in primary school as it can help with the development of motor skills, with tactile development and it has the satisfaction of an end product to show for all their work.

Jaarn is a local company that sells and delivers high-quality natural fibre yarns for all your crafting needs, which are perfect for creating environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.

Learning to knit with sustainable materials could be the perfect way to create something new and unique to keep you warm in the winter season.

