[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!





Parents, always looking for things to do with their energetic offspring, may have seen adverts on social media proclaiming, ‘Coming soon! Dinosaur World’.

Some people are raising concern, saying they have made bookings, and paid money, but did not get tickets.

The event is supposed to happen between 1 July and 9 July.

© mabrach/123rf.com

Get immersed in a world-class dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size, robotic, animatronic dinosaurs. A mesmerizing dinosaur street theatre, Dino rides. Various amusement rides, games, and dinosaur-themed activities for the whole family. Dinosaur World website

There is no venue for the event listed and the address they give on the website is registered as a gym.

The City of Cape Town is unaware of the event.

The Events Permit Office does not have an event application permit for such an event. The office was alerted to the planned event last month and through an email address on the event website, the office made contact to inform the event organisers that they will require a permit. There has been no response from the event organiser despite a number of follow up emails. City of Cape Town

Disgruntled parents in places as far afield as Canada are accusing the organisers of being dodgy.

David Huni, the event organiser, is notorious for hosting the Christmas Brilliance Garden of Lights in Stellenbosch in 2019.

At the time, attendees labelled it “disastrous” and a “con”.

Search for “David Huni Dinosaur World” and Google starts spitting out more terrible reviews.

Lester Kiewit contacted Huni, who thus far has ignored him.

Lester Kiewit interviewed callers who warned parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by Huni on Facebook (scroll up to listen).

I was planning to take my grandson for his sixth birthday… He loves dinosaurs… I booked four tickets… I sent them a message [to request tickets, because she got nothing] … this is my proof of payment… I got a notification saying, ‘mail undelivered’… Masnoona

What child doesn’t love dinosaurs? … Something didn’t sit right with me when I viewed the Facebook post, the way they’re punting to pre-book tickets… saying tickets will sell out… It rang a few alarm bells… The venue seems like an old office building… Shelly

