In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150
-German government has introduced relief measures amid high inflation
-Citizens can purchase a monthly transport ticket which costs nine euros
-Rising inflation due to the war in Ukraine
If you live in Germany, you can now travel on public transport for a month by paying just nine euros - which is about R150.
In a bid to cushion the blow for struggling consumers, the German government has introduced a package of relief measures.
Germany has been hit with record inflation levels, amid the skyrocketing cost of energy. Inflation has soared by 7.9%, considered the highest since the country's reunification.
To ease the burden on consumers, the government has implemented a cut in fuel taxes which has dropped the price of petrol. It's also lowered the cost of public transport to motivate citizens to use trains and busses, while reducing the carbon footprint.
From 1st June, the German government is offering citizens a monthly ticket which costs 9 euros and can be used on regional trains.
Lester Kiewit chatted to DW correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu in Berlin for more.
Normally in Berlin, that would get you a 24 hour ticket and for a monthly ticket, you'd need to pay 62 to 80 euros. About 7 million people have already purchased this ticket and people are looking forward to using public transportation.Chiponda Chimbelu, DW correspondent
While authorities have not seen a significant impact on the country's transport service, the real test will be whether trains can cope over the long weekend.
The government's intervention is seen as a response to the high inflation which is crippling consumers. Other relief measures implemented is a one-time payment, child supplement and reduction on electricity costs.
It's hard to say whether this will be helpful for enough for everyone. There's a poll that shows that just under half of Germans have been looking to reduce their costs. For low incoming Germans, that figure is around 77%. Low income earners have been really been impacted by inflation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. So it might be a little too late for low income individuals.Chiponda Chimbelu, DW correspondent
German authorities have attributed soaring inflation to the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices. The cost of energy has spiked by 38.3%, while food has increased by 11,1%.
We don't see any change in the conflict in Ukraine. The longer this war goes on, the more likely we will see persistent inflation. And that will be a problem going forward.Chiponda Chimbelu, DW correspondent
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140644721_waving-colorful-flag-of-germany-and-national-flag-of-ukraine-macro.html?vti=liqdplcfgh4u636k2n-1-80
