How to spot hidden assets during a divorce
A divorce is seen as one of the dreadful separation process between spouses and often embroiled in courts to demand a share on what they used to have in marriage.
Abduroaf says that hidden assets are likely to be shared through marriage in community of property.
We should remember that not all marriages have an issue contending a division or joint estate, or sharing assets or paying other party money, of course it’s a marriage out of community of property without the cruel regime but there is no payment at hand or place, but generally if the parties are married in community of property, there would be a share of assetsAdvocate Muhammad Abduroaf, Expert in family matters
Before I can go further, even if when it comes to parties married out community of property whereby your review says what is yours is yours and what is mine its mine, people still hides assets when it comes to issues concerning child maintenance and although you might not have legal obligations to maintain the spouse or pay the spouse any money after the divorce, you still have obligations to maintain for the child and you would hid the assets away.Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf, Expert in family matters
He added that a person can create a trust in a company to have assets secured from being claimed before they can even get married.
You have to establish a company and put those assets before you get married because the minute you say I do, your spouse have claims to those things. So, the most creative ways before you get married, create a trust or company but the problem is that you should not be a shareholder, and the trust would be the great example here.Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf, Expert in family matters
Listen more to the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to spot hidden assets during a divorce
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106228801_silhouette-of-couple-having-argument-on-color-background-relationship-problems.html?vti=mt28i0h29w5pm8vr76-1-3
