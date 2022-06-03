Why do we look deadpan in our ID pics? One expert explains why

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Are show houses still an effective selling tool?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property,
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
Today at 05:10
obligation to report a crime in south africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gabriël Smit - Junior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
Today at 05:50
WhatsApp texts that can get you into trouble at the office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys
Today at 06:10
Effecting a citizen's arrest - what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marlise Wooldridge
Today at 06:25
Like a phoenix from the ashes the District Six Homecoming Centre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Things to consider when downsizing your home
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Ross
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The crime wave hitting South Africans in their homes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Nirmala Gopal - Criminologist
Today at 07:20
Is the national Police minister dragging his feet in addressing the violence and killings in the Western Cape?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Western Cape parents are facing oversubscribed schools for 2023 - now what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yasierah Adonis - NAPTOSA Western Cape provincial chairperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Parkwood mob killing in court and a vigil for Abongile Mafalala
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Adv Tseliso Thipanyane
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tseliso Thipanyane
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80. 5 June 2022 3:32 PM
Table Mountain cableway to close during annual maintenance in July and August The Table Mountain aerial cableway will be closed for a 5 week period for routine maintenance from 25 July until 28 August 2022. 5 June 2022 2:44 PM
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment? Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA. 5 June 2022 2:26 PM
View all Local
Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni The Presidency says she found a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home. 5 June 2022 7:23 AM
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issu... 4 June 2022 6:16 PM
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top... 4 June 2022 3:22 PM
View all Politics
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meet... 4 June 2022 11:16 AM
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company... 3 June 2022 5:27 PM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
View all Business
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous... 5 June 2022 12:28 PM
Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp. 4 June 2022 12:19 PM
SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish. 4 June 2022 7:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Sport
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 31 May 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies aged 95 A sketch of Ann Turner Cook more than 90 years ago would go on to become the iconic logo of the baby food brand, Gerber. 5 June 2022 9:10 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
African Union Chair to ask Putin to allow wheat exports from Ukraine Dianna Games (Africa At Work) reports back from the latest meeting of the UN Economic Commission for Africa on The Money Show. 25 May 2022 9:23 PM
View all Africa
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show. 2 June 2022 8:40 PM
Homelessness in Cape Town: 'Keep Public Employment Programme going' Lester Kiewit interviews U-Turn representative Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt and Grant Twigg (City of Cape Town). 2 June 2022 2:20 PM
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”. 2 June 2022 10:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why do we look deadpan in our ID pics? One expert explains why

3 June 2022 5:53 PM
by Tasneem Adams

Lester Kiewit speaks to Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at iiDENTIFii, about why our ID and drivers licenses have the dead-pan stare

-There are specific guidelines for photos set by the Department of Home Affairs

-Guidelines help to create a consistent reference image

-Biometric platforms use facial landmarks to enable recognition

...

Green barcoded ID book: Image Qama Qukula/CapeTalk

Most of us are embarrassed by our glum-looking ID or driver's licence photos. Unappealing identification photos seems to be a universal thing.

So why is the end product often unattractive? And is there a reason why our face needs to be deadpan?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi, a world leading remote biometric digital authentication and automated on-boarding technology platform.

As Collyer explained, there are specific guidelines which the Department of Home Affairs needs to abide by that ensure the image used is of a high quality.

They want to control the image on a national and global scale. In order to do that, you need a set group of guidelines that needs to be consistent. This means the positioning of one's face relative to the frame and the way your face is depicted.

Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

Collyer said there is a need for a constant biometric image to be used in the future. International standards require there be a neutral expression for identity photos.

Unfortunately, those guidelines don't lead to attractive images but rather effective ones. When we compare a selfie we take to a biometric image, you need a consistent reference image.

Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

The guidelines stipulate that an individual should have nothing obscuring the face, which some have interpreted as the ears being visible with the hair placed behind it. However in reality, biometric experts only require facial landmarks, which includes nose, eyes, mouth, ears and the corner of the mouth.

The more of your face that is visible, the better and more suitable that image for identification either by a person or system. We want to limit the need for people to return to Home Affairs year after year to update their photos as we want them to last for 10 -15 years.

Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

How does weight gain, aging or even cosmetic surgery affect the outcome of biometric identification? In biometrics, facial landmarks are much less susceptible to the flux of time.

We can handle a 15-30 year age difference in photos. What you don't want to do is over rely on certain elements of the face that may not be present, like blemishes or scars. Facial biometrics turns all the information into numbers that give a reference. If those references match, it will deliver a positive output or return false.

Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

For more, scroll up for the interview.




3 June 2022 5:53 PM
by Tasneem Adams

More from Lifestyle

The mental health of South Africa's children is at crisis point - Psychiatrist

5 June 2022 1:23 PM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to child psychiatrist Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA

5 June 2022 12:28 PM

Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous five SUVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier

4 June 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album

4 June 2022 7:16 AM

John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end'

3 June 2022 4:58 PM

SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God and why messages of hope guide his music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to spot hidden assets during a divorce

3 June 2022 1:59 PM

Cement Manyathela speaks to expert specialising in family matters Advocate Muhammad Abduroaf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!

3 June 2022 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In stitches: Lester learns to knit for this week's Lester Tester

3 June 2022 12:36 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to founder at Jaarn Brenda Grobler as she taught him how to knit and spoke about the benefits of this skill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One in five SA kids have a mental health condition, only 30 child psychiatrists

3 June 2022 11:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Alicia Porter, a board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about the mental health crisis facing children in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

Local

Cape Town licensing centres open this weekend for renewals to help ease backlog

Local

Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nadal defies injury woes to win French Open again

5 June 2022 6:46 PM

Why US gun violence spikes in warm weather

5 June 2022 6:41 PM

John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio

5 June 2022 3:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA