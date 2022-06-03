Why do we look deadpan in our ID pics? One expert explains why





-There are specific guidelines for photos set by the Department of Home Affairs

-Guidelines help to create a consistent reference image

-Biometric platforms use facial landmarks to enable recognition

Green barcoded ID book: Image Qama Qukula/CapeTalk

Most of us are embarrassed by our glum-looking ID or driver's licence photos. Unappealing identification photos seems to be a universal thing.

So why is the end product often unattractive? And is there a reason why our face needs to be deadpan?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi, a world leading remote biometric digital authentication and automated on-boarding technology platform.

As Collyer explained, there are specific guidelines which the Department of Home Affairs needs to abide by that ensure the image used is of a high quality.

They want to control the image on a national and global scale. In order to do that, you need a set group of guidelines that needs to be consistent. This means the positioning of one's face relative to the frame and the way your face is depicted. Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

Collyer said there is a need for a constant biometric image to be used in the future. International standards require there be a neutral expression for identity photos.

Unfortunately, those guidelines don't lead to attractive images but rather effective ones. When we compare a selfie we take to a biometric image, you need a consistent reference image. Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

The guidelines stipulate that an individual should have nothing obscuring the face, which some have interpreted as the ears being visible with the hair placed behind it. However in reality, biometric experts only require facial landmarks, which includes nose, eyes, mouth, ears and the corner of the mouth.

The more of your face that is visible, the better and more suitable that image for identification either by a person or system. We want to limit the need for people to return to Home Affairs year after year to update their photos as we want them to last for 10 -15 years. Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

How does weight gain, aging or even cosmetic surgery affect the outcome of biometric identification? In biometrics, facial landmarks are much less susceptible to the flux of time.

We can handle a 15-30 year age difference in photos. What you don't want to do is over rely on certain elements of the face that may not be present, like blemishes or scars. Facial biometrics turns all the information into numbers that give a reference. If those references match, it will deliver a positive output or return false. Murray Collyer, Chief Operations Officer at IIdentiffi

