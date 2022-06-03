'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens
Following the successful launch of Listing Jozi BBC Lifestyle debuted a six-part series Listing Cape Town on Wednesday.
Stretching from the Atlantic Seaboard, to Franschhoek, the show aims to showcase the mother city’s most ostentatious luxury properties.
Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss the production of the glitzy series. Scroll up to listen
Nel says that when filming the series the objective was to record the most authentic interactions.
He adds his team tried to be like a fly on the wall, documenting the surreal reality of high-end real estate and the lives that inhabit these real world castles.
The idea of the show is we wanted to just piggy-back on what these agents do from a day-to-day perspective, so there's no scripting, please don't say these lines or whatever the case is.Nico Nel, Listing Cape Town producer
Effendi, who sold the most expensive home in Green Point for R21.5 million, says that he never truly gets over his job as a luxury property realtor.
Having previously worked in Human Resources, the agent said moving to real estate was the best decision ever made.
He adds that his success was through understanding that in this particular market what you put up for sale is more a lifestyle than a home.
We see some of the most beautiful homes, the most stunning finishes. We meet incredible its just you are selling a lifestyle, that's actually what you are doing.Saadiq Effendi, Real Estate Agent
Listing Cape Town plays every Wednesday night at 20:00 BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174.
