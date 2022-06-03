Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
JOHANNESBURG - Attacks on women and children have recorded major increases in the first three months of this year.
This is according to the latest police statistics that also show an overall 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics, which showed an increase in all contact crime.
Cele said this was a shocking period for women and children.
“January, February and March 2022 were especially brutal for women and children. Murder, attempted murder, and assault GBH of women all recorded double digit increases. Murder and assault GBH of children under the age of 17 years also recorded sharp increase.”
He said the latest figures for rape were also shocking.
“The first three months of this year 10,818 people were raped in South Africa. Almost half of these cases, a staggering 4,653 rapes, took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist.”
Meanwhile, the minister said the police had narrowed down the causes of murder.
“Arguments, vigilantism, revenge or retaliation, and robberies remain the top four causative factors of these deaths. A total of 2,268 people were murdered in public places such as in open fields, streets, parking areas and abandoned buildings.”
STRONG REACTIONS
Members of Parliament described South Africa as a “crime scene”.
Committee member Andrew Whitfield described the latest numbers as appalling.
"Our country has become a crime scene where kidnapping has increased by almost 100% year to year. This is an absolutely shocking crime statistic. Murder up by over 20%, sexual offences up. It’s a bloodbath, chairperson," Whitfield said.
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said that the police were losing the fight against crime.
"The figures speak for themselves. They are very, very disturbing," he said.
The committee also heard how just four provinces contributed to 83% of all murders in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Q4 crime stats reveal 'brutal' spike in attacks against women and children
Source : GCIS
