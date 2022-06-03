Holomisa: I think I betrayed my parents for joining military instead of school





He was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja during the Upside of failure feature on the 702 Afternoon show.

Holomisa joined the force in 1976 and became a Brigadier in 1985.

The former Commander of the defunct force says he had other plans instead of fulfilling his parents' wishes to further his studies.

"In my case, it is a little bit awkward because my parents wanted me to go to Fort Hare to do my degree but I have failed them because I came up with an excuse because I wanted to join the Transkei Defense Force and my aim was to keep fit and also I will play a national squad of rugby in Transkei back then." Bantu Holomisa - United Democratic Movement leader

Holomisa also told Relebogile that he failed to secure funds for the growth of his political party.

"The other one is the issue of fundraising for my party, and I think I could have done better, and I must say I am weak on that part. So, on that score, I feel it is one of my weaknesses and it is in me, I don’t know how to deal with it." Bantu Holomisa - United Democratic Movement leader

