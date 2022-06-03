Tele-rehabilitation can boost access to services in SA, says researcher





Through the influence of the COVID-19, medicine much like every factor of daily life changed and introduced a new aspect to the administration of healthcare - virtual consultations or telemedicine.

Telemedicine is the use of technological advancements to provide healthcare no matter the distance between patient and healthcare professional.

Stellenbosch University recently launched the Stellenbosch University Tele-Rehabilitation Initiative, which aim to ''contribute towards the sustained implementation of telemedicine projects through the development of an information system, which will record and store relevant information pertaining to telemedicine projects in South Africa''.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Proffessor Nicola Ann Plastow, head of Occupational Therapy and teaching fellow in the Medicine and Health Sciences faculty at Stellenbosch University on the launch of the initiative. Scroll up to listen.

Plastow says that tele-rehabilitation could be a solution to the low rates of access to rehabilitation services in South Africa.

Only 7% of primary health care clinics in the Western Cape have got at least one rehabilitation professional on-site. The rest are based in large hospitals such as Tygerberg and Groote Schuur and other district hospitals, so access to rehab is really a significant problem that we are hoping Tele rehab will address in the future. Prof Nicola Ann Plastow, Medicine and Health Sciences faculty teaching fellow - Stellenbosch University

The rehabilitation types that can be offered through telemedicine are speech and language therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, says Plastow.

The professor says that research conducted aboard as well as personal experience in telemedicine have proved be as effective as in-person interventions.

We know from the international literature and now from our own experience tele-rehabilitation are at least as effective as seeing somebody face-to-face. Prof Nicola Ann Plastow, Medicine and Health Sciences faculty teaching fellow - Stellenbosch University