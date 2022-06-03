Tele-rehabilitation can boost access to services in SA, says researcher
Through the influence of the COVID-19, medicine much like every factor of daily life changed and introduced a new aspect to the administration of healthcare - virtual consultations or telemedicine.
Telemedicine is the use of technological advancements to provide healthcare no matter the distance between patient and healthcare professional.
Stellenbosch University recently launched the Stellenbosch University Tele-Rehabilitation Initiative, which aim to ''contribute towards the sustained implementation of telemedicine projects through the development of an information system, which will record and store relevant information pertaining to telemedicine projects in South Africa''.
Pippa Hudson speaks to Proffessor Nicola Ann Plastow, head of Occupational Therapy and teaching fellow in the Medicine and Health Sciences faculty at Stellenbosch University on the launch of the initiative. Scroll up to listen.
Plastow says that tele-rehabilitation could be a solution to the low rates of access to rehabilitation services in South Africa.
Only 7% of primary health care clinics in the Western Cape have got at least one rehabilitation professional on-site. The rest are based in large hospitals such as Tygerberg and Groote Schuur and other district hospitals, so access to rehab is really a significant problem that we are hoping Tele rehab will address in the future.Prof Nicola Ann Plastow, Medicine and Health Sciences faculty teaching fellow - Stellenbosch University
The rehabilitation types that can be offered through telemedicine are speech and language therapy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, says Plastow.
The professor says that research conducted aboard as well as personal experience in telemedicine have proved be as effective as in-person interventions.
We know from the international literature and now from our own experience tele-rehabilitation are at least as effective as seeing somebody face-to-face.Prof Nicola Ann Plastow, Medicine and Health Sciences faculty teaching fellow - Stellenbosch University
More from Local
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Table Mountain cableway to close during annual maintenance in July and August
The Table Mountain aerial cableway will be closed for a 5 week period for routine maintenance from 25 July until 28 August 2022.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.Read More
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks
His passion for and dedication to South Africa 'was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award'.Read More
Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away
Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire
A total of 15 structures were destroyed and 64 persons displaced in the fire at "The Gatjie" informal settlement.Read More