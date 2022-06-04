Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele and the South African Police Service have released the shocking results of the Q4 crime stats, which show sharp rises in crime from January to March 2022.
John Perlman spoke to independent crime analyst Dr Johan Burger about these statistics.
The rise in crime is something that has been seen for years and according to Burger, they have been trying to draw attention to this for some time.
We’ve been warning for a long time that on a year-on-year basis, serious and violent crimes are increasing.Dr Johan Burger, Independent crime analyst
These statistics reveal shocking levels of rape, assault and murder over the first three months of this year.
Burger says there seems to be some increase in the sense of urgency of dealing with crime and the police service has been getting involved with outside parties to try improve the situation.
There are some good signs. The police management are increasingly involving experts from outside the police service.Dr Johan Burger, Independent crime analyst
To find out more, list to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Q4 crime stats paint a horrifying picture of violent crime in South Africa
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
