The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
JOHANNESBURG - The three-month long strike by Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mineworkers is over.
Workers have accepted a mediated wage agreement at a mass meeting with unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday afternoon.
Union leaders say the workers “overwhelmingly” approved the deal, which was facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the employer and company couldn’t reach a settlement.
Although the workers wanted R1,000 increases over three years, they only managed to secure that in the first year.
They will then be paid R900 increases in the second year and R750 in the third year.
Meanwhile, artisans and miners will receive 5% wage hikes in year one and three and 5.5% in the second year.
Workers wanted 6% for the three years.
The unions also managed to secure a once off R3,000 for workers.
This article first appeared on EWN : The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/gold_mine.html?sti=nxnnkbe3dj772adif8|&mediapopup=28606027
More from Local
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter, Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Table Mountain cableway to close during annual maintenance in July and August
The Table Mountain aerial cableway will be closed for a 5 week period for routine maintenance from 25 July until 28 August 2022.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.Read More
Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks
His passion for and dedication to South Africa 'was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award'.Read More
Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away
Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire
A total of 15 structures were destroyed and 64 persons displaced in the fire at "The Gatjie" informal settlement.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.Read More
Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni
The Presidency says she found a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meetsRead More
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule
Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.Read More
Is SA's thin blue line cracking?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lesiba Thobakgale of the SA Police Union about the immense pressures police are facing.Read More
'More must be done to tackle challenges of women lawyers,' says Seeham Samaai
Refilwe Moloto speaks to veteran lawyer with the Women's Legal Centre, Sehaam Samaai, who has been elected as chair of the Western Cape SA Women Lawyers Association.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More
More from Business
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meetsRead More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!
Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.Read More
Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.Read More
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.Read More
Getting strange messages on your new (recycled) number? Wendy Knowler follows up
When providers take your number back they usually pass it on to someone else. Wendy Knowler tackles the subject on The Money Show.Read More
SA signs renewable energy deals to add 150 MW to national grid (by end 2023)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Fourie, General Manager at Norway-based Scatec ASA.Read More
Ramaphosa confirms 2020 farm robbery: 'No basis for claims of criminal conduct'
Bruce Whitfield talks to News24's Pieter du Toit about the President's response to allegations made against him by Arthur Fraser.Read More
Come back to the office, or pretend to work somewhere else – Elon Musk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More