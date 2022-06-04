Cape Town licensing centres open this weekend for renewals to help ease backlog





A number of driving licence testing centres will be open across Cape Town this weekend for licence renewals, as well as for other selected services.

18 centres will provide various services, including drivers license card renewals, learners and drivers licence applications and for the payment of traffic fines.

The City of Cape Town is hoping to ease the drivers licence renewal backlog by opening the additional weekend operating hours this Saturday and Sunday.

City’s Driving License Testing Centres (DLTC) are open this weekend.



To assist as many applicants as possible the following DLTC’s will be operational on 4 and 5 June 2022.



Please take note that facilities may be closed due to Covid-19. Updates will be made.

Motorists whose drivers licenses expired during lockdown had until 15 April to have them renewed.

The original deadline was 1 April, but there is a huge backlog that still needs to cleared.

The centres open across Cape Town on 4 & 5 June include Gallows Hill, Milnerton, Atlantis, Fish Hoek, Eastridge, Hillstar, Joe Gqabi, New Ottery, Brackenfell, Elsies River, Durbanville, Goodwood, Bellrail, Parow, Kuils River, Lingelethu West, Somerset West, Gordon's Bay.

Services and operating times may vary at each of the centres, so residents are advised to contact the City of Cape Town's traffic department on 0860 103 089 for further details.