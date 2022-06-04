Residents won’t be left in the dark during routine maintenance, says City of CT
The City of Cape Town has assured residents that ongoing routine maintenance on its electrical infrastructure will not lead to major power outages.
The city's electrical infrastructure network is due to undergo maintenance work between 6 and 12 June.
The City of Cape Town says parts of the metro will be without power for several hours, but not for longer than 12 hours at a time.
"This is normal critical maintenance to ensure reliable supply and happens across the metro in phases, for some hours at a time, depending on the maintenance work," said the City of Cape Town.
The first phase of work will begin in Ottery, Parow, Churchill Estate and Durbanville on Monday 6 June.
Over the course of the next week, other areas to be affected include Newlands, Bellville, Strand, Mfuleni, Kirstenhof, Newlands, Valhalla Park, Glenhaven, Lentegeur, Claremont, Tafelsig, Somerset West, Melkbosstrand, Constantia and Fish Hoek.
Residents are encouraged to always double check the City of Cape Town's social media channels to see if their area will be affected.
Residents affected by supply interruptions due to the maintenance, should receive a door-to-door notice ahead of the planned work.
The forewarning will allow residents to properly plan for the outage, by switching off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.
The supply could be restored at any time; therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption.
In the event that loadshedding is implemented, the City says it will cancel planned maintenance from Stage 3 and above.
