Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier





PACKup assists people with the packing up process before moving house

The service predominantly assists retirees who moving into a smaller home

They help people decide which items to keep or throw away

Whichever way you look at it, moving house is stressful.

But for those moving from a loved family home into a retirement property, there can be an awful lot of emotion around making such a life changing move.

Add to that the likelihood that for many people the move may mean having to part with much-loved items.

it may seem like a daunting task, but companies like PACKup exist to help take on some of the burden.

It's the brainchild of Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, which originated out of a need to simplify the lives of people who are moving and packing up their homes.

The majority of their clients are senior citizens who are scaling down and need to get rid of a few items before moving into a smaller space.

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp.

Our clients have predominantly been retirees. It makes sense because it's people who are not physically able [always] to pack their stuff into boxes. Hayley Alexander - Co-founder of PACKup

It's a very emotional experience. You spend your lifetime gathering stuff, gifts from special people, and you want to hold onto them. Theresa Cyster - Co-founder of PACKup

We've had to learn to be extremely patient. It's ultimately their decision. We can't make the decision for them, even though there might be times when we want to say it's time. But there's such emotions attached to those items that we literally leave it to them. Theresa Cyster - Co-founder of PACKup

Often we wrap it and pack it, put it in the box. We'll say to them, when you get to the other side and you unpack the box, maybe you want to reevaluate whether you want it or not. Often, those items end up in storage. Theresa Cyster - Co-founder of PACKup

