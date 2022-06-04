Popular St James Walkway along False Bay temporarily closed for safety upgrades





On Monday 6 June 2022, the City of Cape Town's Coastal Management Branch will close the popular St James Walkway to add railings to the route between Muizenberg and St James beaches.

The majority of the walkway currently does not have railings, and due to high tides and sea level rise, regular flooding is experienced in this area, necessitating the installation of railings to improve pedestrian safety.

The work is scheduled to be completed in two phases, beginning with the section from Muizenberg to Bailey’s, which is set take place from 6 June to 12 June.

The next phase will be from 13 June to 23 June, for maintenance work to be completed along the walkway between Bailey’s to St James.

Only the sections that are being worked on will be closed on a particular day and detours will be provided via the road and rail underpasses.

The new stainless steel railings are primarily installed to enhance the safety of this popular walkway for users. It will be mounted on the concrete walkway edge and have more longevity in the coastal environment. Eddie Andrews - Deputy mayor of Cape Town

We want to appeal to users to please consider using alternative locations along the coast for their recreational activities while construction is underway. This will help minimise disruptions and ensure that the project is completed within the scheduled time. Eddie Andrews - Deputy mayor of Cape Town