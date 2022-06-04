'Kleintjie' the Muizenberg dog needs a blood transfusion and your help!





If you frequent the area around Muizenberg Surfers' Corner, you'll probably know Anthony, one of the car guards regularly on duty.

And if you know Anthony, you'll most certainly know Kleintjie, (also known affectionately as Ballie) his beloved dog and best friend.

Kleintjie is in currently in hospital with a severe case of tick bite fever.

The sickly canine is being cared for by the team at the False Bay Veterinary Clinic, who are not charging any vet fees, however they do need to cover the costs of medications and materials used during his hospital stay.

Someone has been sponsoring Kleintjie’s treatment up until now, but it’s become too costly.

The False Bay Veterinary Clinic have since put out a call on Facebook, appealing to the generous community to donate towards the dog's treatment.

Kleintjie's treatment requires three days on a drip with blood transfusions, which could cost in the region of R7 000.

Donations can be made to False Bay Veterinary Clinic. Nedbank Current Account 1219262072 Branch Code 198765 Please use “Kleintjie” as reference.