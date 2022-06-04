Two people die in Diep River informal settlement fire
A man and woman died as a result of a fire which tore through "The Gatjie" informal settlement in Diep River on Saturday morning.
Shortly before 07h30, around forty firefighters from Constantia, Wynberg, Lakeside, Ottery, Mitchell's Plain and Roeland Street fire department's responded to the emergency.
After dousing the flames, rescue teams recovered the bodies of an adult male and female.
A total of 15 structures were destroyed and 64 persons displaced.
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management was on scene to consider relief efforts and assist families with immediate requirements. Requests for assistance has already been communicated to the Provincial Government's Human Settlements department.
With the winter cold now settling in, many persons turn to open flame fires for warmth. With an increase of residential and informal settlement fires increasing at a rate of around 10% each year, we implore all residents to exercise extreme caution this winter.JP Smith - Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Never leave an open flame fire unattended and always ensure any fires are made away from surrounding materials that could easily ignite.JP Smith - Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
