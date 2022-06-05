Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni
The Presidency has referred to security agencies a threat made against Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.
According to the statement, several days ago, Baleni received a threat by an unknown person or persons who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.
"Baleni found, in her letter box at home, an envelope containing a bullet and a letter in which the perpetrator(s) made a threat against her life. A picture of the letter and the bullet are attached.
"The director-general reported this matter to security agencies and she is receiving protection to enable her to continue her critical duties as director-general of the Presidency, Cabinet secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General," the statement added.
The Presidency said the fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against the Director-General.
This article first appeared on EWN : Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni
Source : GCIS
More from Politics
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
Mathabatha steps into third term as ANC Limpopo chair at elective conference
Mathabatha has already indicated his victory would be for a few months as he’s eyeing a senior position in the ANC’s national top structure.Read More
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meetsRead More
Influential Limpopo ANC leader Msiza nomination nullified due to step-aside rule
Eyewitness News has seen the short note by Msiza to the conference, where he slams the party for what he's termed political persecution.Read More
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Is SA's thin blue line cracking?
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Lesiba Thobakgale of the SA Police Union about the immense pressures police are facing.Read More
'More must be done to tackle challenges of women lawyers,' says Seeham Samaai
Refilwe Moloto speaks to veteran lawyer with the Women's Legal Centre, Sehaam Samaai, who has been elected as chair of the Western Cape SA Women Lawyers Association.Read More
Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?
John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.Read More