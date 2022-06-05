Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies aged 95
Ann Turner Cook, the original face of American baby food producer, Gerber has died at the age of 95.
The iconic sketched image of a five-month old Cook has been the company's logo for more than 90 years.
According to the company website, in 1928, Gerber held a contest to find a face to represent its baby food advertising campaign.
Artist Dorothy Hope Smith entered a simple charcoal sketch of a happy, healthy baby which would become the face that launched a brand that would forever be recognised all over the world.
The illustration became so popular that Gerber adopted it as its official trademark in 1931.
Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement.
The identity of the baby remained a secret for 40 years, until 1978.
Today, Gerber is a subsidiary of Nestlé and is best known for producing baby food products like formulas, but also manufactures breastfeeding supplies as well as health products like tooth and gum cleaner and vitamin drops.
