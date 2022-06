Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter has paid homage to legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks, who has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Procter said: "Primedia is sad to hear of the passing of John Berks, one of 702’s most legendary morning talk show hosts, loved and respected in '702-land' and across the nation.

"John was regarded by many as the pioneer of talk radio in South Africa. His passion for and dedication to South Africa was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"On behalf of the Primedia Group I would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends."

Berks is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.

John Berks has passed. A legend in radio. His gift was humour and irreverence in an age when, even that, was seen to be rebellious. A friend and a mentor and a legend. Manda has been a heroine caring from him. Love to his friends and family. — John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) June 4, 2022

A radio giant has fallen! A pioneer of talk radio in SA. He created the most authentic theatre of the mind experiences for his listeners. A sense of humour like no other. He had such a massive influence on my radio career. John Berks you were one of a kind! #RIPBerksie pic.twitter.com/b3FGZvBfj0 — Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) June 4, 2022

From the original LM Radio to the great years on 702. Such a great part of my life in the 70’s and 80’s. John Berks and Stan Katz. RIP — John Mackay 🇿🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jwquinnco) June 5, 2022

John, my former 702 radio colleague, was a superstar. A genuine friend. We'd get together when he visited New York, his favorite city. He'd do his shtick at the now long gone Carnegie Deli. That's how I like to think of you, John. RIP. #JohnBerks #Radio702 — Martin Woolf (@MartinWoolf5) June 4, 2022

