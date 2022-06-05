Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair





Swimma Caps is the brainchild of entrepreneur, Nomvuyo Treffers

The products play a vital role in keeping female participants in the water

The business was born out of the frustration at not being able to find a swimming cap that could fit over her dreadlocks and her daughters afro

Swimma Caps products are now available across the world, including Europe and the USA

Swimma Caps is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair.

The business is the brainchild of Nomvuyo Treffers, who started it as a result of her personal frustration of not being able to find a swimming cap that fits over her dreadlocks and her daughters afros.

One thing she knew for certain was that one size does not fit all, so she decided to design her own swim cap that would fit her.

Swimma Caps launched two sizes in 2016, and has since expanded to seven different swim cap sizes to be as inclusive as possible. They've also added shower caps and goggles to the range.

Treffers says it's vital to recognise the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in swimming.

I have long dreadlocks, and obviously stayed out of the water. But I have two girls with big afros who wanted to swim with me, but I found myself making excuses because my hair takes long to dry. Nomvuyo Treffers - Founder of Swimma Caps

It didn't make sense to live in a country like South Africa, and the continent of Africa with a cap that doesn't fit the majority of the people who live here. Nomvuyo Treffers - Founder of Swimma Caps

Treffers has been praised by the NPO Waves for Change for her ingenuity and how it's managed to make swimming more inclusive and accessible to all.

Waves for Change is lead by a team of mental health and social service professionals who have fused recognised approaches to therapy with surfing.

Swimma Caps is now available across the world, including Germany, USA, Nigeria, Namibia and Trinidad.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.